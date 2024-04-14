Chikli calls for regime change: 'We will soon bring a new dawn to Iran'

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli called for regime change in Iran after the barrage of suicide drones launched at Israel by the Islamic state on Saturday night.

"Tonight we learned that Iran's Islamic terror regime is weaker than ever," said Chikli. "Our freedom-loving brothers in Iran, now is the time to act, and with God's help, we will soon bring a new dawn to Iran."

Chikli shared on social media the remarks of the son of the deposed Iranian Shah, who said that the fates of Iranians and Israelis were intertwined by common hopes of peace and the common enemy of the Islamic republic.

Son of former Shah condemns regime

"This regime poses an existential threat to both Iran and Israel that will continue as long as this regime remains in power," said Pahlavi. Reza Pahlavi, Crown Prince and son of the late Mohammad Reza Shah of Iran, attending the Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony 2023 in Yad VaShem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Pahlavi also wrote on X that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was trying to start a war to save his regime.

"Iranians have made it clear: the criminal mafia occupying Iran does not represent our nation, our values, or our aspirations," said Pahlavi. "The path to lasting peace and security in the Middle East is to support the people of Iran who are fighting to reclaim our country and our rightful place in the world. I call on our friends in the region and Western powers to embrace this, lasting solution for our region and to empower the Iranian people, their allies for peace."

Chikli also shared a comment by National Union for Democracy fellow and Iran policy analyst Sarah Raviani, who claimed that to bring peace in the Middle East, "Khamenei’s oppressive regime occupying Iran, must be overthrown."