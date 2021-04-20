Ex-Mossad chief Pardo takes shot at hit on Iran's Natanz

In an op-ed published along with Commanders for Israel's Security chairman Matan Vilnai, Pardo wrote that the hit on Natanz earlier in April and the Islamic Republic's response of increasing its uranium enrichment accentuate "both the risks associated with Iran’s nuclear and regional ambitions and the urgent need to address them."

The former Mossad chief, both in the op-ed and in recent public appearances, criticizes any Israeli strategy based on publicly banging heads with the US over a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rather, he wrote that, "the United States and Israel share a similar assessment of the Iranian nuclear threat and regional menace but are also strongly committed to the same goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."

Further, he said, "Yet in practice no issue has divided Israeli and US policies and leaders more than the Iran nuclear deal," and that it is crucial going forward "to avoid the distrust and acrimony between the United States and Israel," that characterized maneuvering around the JCPOA.

Instead of lecturing the US to achieve a new deal which fulfills all of Israel's security concerns, Pardo suggested that Israel support the two-phase approach of the Biden administration - especially the second phase of lengthening and strengthening the JCPOA.

Splitting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and current Mossad director Yossi Cohen who believe covert action combined with sanctions pressure can achieve more of Israel's security goals, he said, "Despite the shortcomings in the deal, no alternative diplomatic platform for dealing with the immediate crisis is available."

Pardo expressed special concern that the Biden administration must find ways to roll back Iranian progress regarding advanced centrifuges and making sure IAEA inspectors get more unfettered access.