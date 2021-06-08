The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen: Will West go easy on Iran?

"Will we be pushovers to Iran? Will we let it support and carry out terror? Destroy embassies?”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 8, 2021 11:21
Mossad director Joseph (Yossi) Cohen attends a cybersecurity conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel June 25, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
Mossad director Joseph (Yossi) Cohen attends a cybersecurity conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel June 25, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen has expressed grave concern that the West will go easy on Iran regarding the nuclear issue and its destabilizing the Middle East.
In his first speech since retiring on June 1, he asked a conference of Friends of Bar Ilan rhetorically on late Monday night, “will we be pushovers to Iran? Will we let it support and carry out terror? Destroy embassies?”
“We need to be stubborn and determined with Iran. We need to declare to Iran that its actions are unacceptable. This is the central trend in our strategy,” said Cohen.
The former Mossad director continued, “If the US leaves Iraq, it will be conquered by Iran. The rockets from the North during Operation Guardian of the Walls were largely managed by the Iranians. It supports two terror organizations who are against us,” in Lebanon and in Gaza.
He warned that the Islamic Republic is providing advanced precise weapons to terror groups in both arenas which are creating a whole new level of danger to the Israeli home front.
In the past, terror groups never had such advanced weapons, said Cohen.
Regarding Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, he said, “It is not yet known if he is sick with the coronavirus, but something is wrong with him – we are trying to clarify this.”
Nasrallah recently gave a speech intended to show off his power, but which was panned as showing weakness because he was coughing throughout.
The heavy coughing has sparked speculation that the Hezbollah chief may be sicker than he has let on.
One area where Cohen admitted some fault was in dealing with Qatar.
During his term as Mossad chief, Cohen had been a major facilitator and proponent of transferring funds from Qatar to Hamas to avoid an economic collapse in Gaza, but keep the terror group on a tight leash which might restrain it.
Cohen seemed to admit following the May 10-21 Gaza War that this Qatar funding Hamas policy had gotten out of hand and had not brought the rewards he had anticipated.


Tags Iran Mossad Nuclear yossi cohen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by