Iran praises IRGC for being key in fighting COVID-19 - analysis

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ) Maj.-Gen. Hossein Salami met with Iran’s health minister, according to recent reports at Iran’s Tasnim News Agency. During the meeting, the IRGC was praised for its role in helping Iran against COVID.

The health crisis has caused the mobilization across Iranian society and the IRGC, which is usually thought of as a militarized organization that spreads Iranian influence around the region, has been tasked with picking up the slack of weak and poor health services across the country.

The meeting took place at the head of the IRGC. “In spite of all the problems and tragedies it [COVID] caused, it also caused a strong empathy and national feeling in the people. The most beautiful sense of sacrifice was created and a new and beautiful characterization of society was formed by the nurses,” the report said. There were deep ties formed between the IRGC and the medical staff across the country, the report said. “Maj.-Gen. Salami described the efforts made in recent months to vaccinate his compatriots as very important and valuable.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

He said that Iran has seen a decline in cases of the virus. When the pandemic began, Iran has a large number of cases and many senior leadership members of the country became ill. Initial denial led to mass mobilization. The IRGC seeks to take over larger parts of Iranian society, from key defense industries to now playing a role in the health sector.

“IRGC also has very good plans in this area. We hope that we can also make a plan in this area. We have also provided production infrastructure and are waiting for a license,” the report said, indicating that the IRGC wants to be involved in any local rollout of treatments for COVID

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

Salami said that the IRGC had been “using local forces, building highly advanced medical centers and providing manpower in deprived areas are among these solutions." Salami received a plaque expressing appreciation for his role in fighting COVID. According to other reports in Iran, the struggle over the last two years has been “unprecedented.”

It’s clear that the IRGC continues to focus on aggressive military actions around the region, such as using armed drones and building missiles. However, it may also be the case that Iran sometimes exaggerates its abilities because of the internal crisis at home. The need for the IRGC and Basij paramilitaries to play a role in dealing with a health crisis at home may have deprived them of some of the usual focus they would have had across the region.