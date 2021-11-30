The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran praises IRGC for being key in fighting COVID-19 - analysis

The health crisis has caused the mobilization across Iranian society and the IRGC, a military organization, has been tasked with picking up the slack of weak and poor health services.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 15:14
Hossein Salami (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Hossein Salami
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Maj.-Gen. Hossein Salami met with Iran’s health minister, according to recent reports at Iran’s Tasnim News Agency. During the meeting, the IRGC was praised for its role in helping Iran against COVID.
The health crisis has caused the mobilization across Iranian society and the IRGC, which is usually thought of as a militarized organization that spreads Iranian influence around the region, has been tasked with picking up the slack of weak and poor health services across the country. 
The meeting took place at the head of the IRGC. “In spite of all the problems and tragedies it [COVID] caused, it also caused a strong empathy and national feeling in the people. The most beautiful sense of sacrifice was created and a new and beautiful characterization of society was formed by the nurses,” the report said. There were deep ties formed between the IRGC and the medical staff across the country, the report said. “Maj.-Gen. Salami described the efforts made in recent months to vaccinate his compatriots as very important and valuable.”  
He said that Iran has seen a decline in cases of the virus. When the pandemic began, Iran has a large number of cases and many senior leadership members of the country became ill. Initial denial led to mass mobilization. The IRGC seeks to take over larger parts of Iranian society, from key defense industries to now playing a role in the health sector.
“IRGC also has very good plans in this area. We hope that we can also make a plan in this area. We have also provided production infrastructure and are waiting for a license,” the report said, indicating that the IRGC wants to be involved in any local rollout of treatments for COVID
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
Salami said that the IRGC had been “using local forces, building highly advanced medical centers and providing manpower in deprived areas are among these solutions." Salami received a plaque expressing appreciation for his role in fighting COVID. According to other reports in Iran, the struggle over the last two years has been “unprecedented.”
It’s clear that the IRGC continues to focus on aggressive military actions around the region, such as using armed drones and building missiles. However, it may also be the case that Iran sometimes exaggerates its abilities because of the internal crisis at home. The need for the IRGC and Basij paramilitaries to play a role in dealing with a health crisis at home may have deprived them of some of the usual focus they would have had across the region.  


Tags Iran IRGC Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by