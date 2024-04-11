Iranian TV dissident survives stabbing by fake 'Jerusalem Post' reporter

Pouria Zeraati, a prominent dissident Iranian TV presenter who recently survived a stabbing attack outside his home, disclosed a deceitful attempt to compromise his security through a bogus interview request - according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle (JC). The attacker, posing as a journalist from The Jerusalem Post, aimed to lure Zeraati into a trap, highlighting the lengths to which adversaries will go to target vocal critics of the Iranian regime.

Zeraati, who is a key figure on the anti-regime channel Iran International, narrated his harrowing experience and the subsequent psychological battle he faced in the aftermath of the assault. "Physically I’m feeling better,” Zeraati shared with the JC, “Mentally it’s totally different. It’s going take a long time to get over it.”

The investigation into the attack is being led by counter-terrorist police, pointing to the grave nature of the assault and the possible involvement of state-backed operatives. Zeraati hinted at the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force's history of targeting dissidents abroad, suggesting their potential role in the orchestrations against him.

Zeraati and his colleagues have faced escalating threats, particularly after critiquing anti-Israel marches in Britain. He specifically mentioned an insidious cyber attempt masqueraded as an outreach from The Jerusalem Post. "I’ve been told that in the past 24 hours, they have been in touch with partner forces abroad to try to bring them back here to justice," Zeraati revealed about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the assailants.

Conversation took a turn after discussing need to place IRGC on UK terror list

According to the JC, the conversation took a significant turn when discussing the need for the UK to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, a standpoint Zeraati fervently supports. In an interview with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu last year, the Prime Minister echoed the sentiment, underscoring the IRGC's global threat and offering intelligence to justify such a move by the British government.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks on during a meeting at the IRGC Aerospace Force achievements exhibition in Tehran, Iran November 19, 2023

Iran International, a Persian-language news channel based in London and broadcasting worldwide, focuses on news, culture, and sports, and is influential in Iran despite government jamming; it temporarily moved to Washington, DC in 2023 due to threats but returned to London later that year, and has faced accusations of being linked to Saudi Arabia while also being targeted by the Iranian government.