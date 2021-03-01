Iran’s strategy is 'threaten, rinse, repeat' to get concessions - expert

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) spoke to The Jerusalem Post last week about how Iran has a well-oiled strategy regarding these threats. “Iran is on pre-ordained trajectory to keep growing its nuclear program in a bid for broader relief. Consider incremental nuclear escalation and support for proxies as cruise control for Tehran. Washington needs to consider Iran's nuclear and non-nuclear escalation as part of a coordinated campaign. Each move serves a purpose,” he noted.

In light of his comments it’s worth looking at a recent case where Iran is trying to get concessions and sanctions relief. Towards that end Iran come up with yet another bizarre process and time frame. Iran likes time frames to ratchet up nuclear threats. It likes to give several month’s notice before it does something to appear like it is behaving in line with some kind of law or rational approach. Back on February 23, according to Reuters, “The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran announced that although Tehran would go ahead with its plan to reduce cooperation with the IAEA this week, including ending snap inspections, they had struck a deal on continuing “necessary” IAEA monitoring and verification activities in Iran.” This new concept will go on for three months.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi said at the time that “this is a system that allows us to continue to monitor and to register all the key activities that are taking place throughout this period so that at the end of it we can recover all this information.”

But will that be the case. Fars News in Iran reported that Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization, explained the meeting of the managers of this organization with the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and said: “There was a nuclear deal, so the delegates wanted us to explain this understanding. From this, we determined that the implementation of the law and all supervisory inspections and inspections have been stopped, and this issue has been explicitly stated in the statement of the organization and the agency.”

That means Iran wants sanctions lifted within three months. Kamalvandi added that. "until the sanctions are lifted, no information will be provided to the agency…If the sanctions are lifted, we will provide the Agency with the information retained during this period, otherwise the information will be deleted from the cameras' memory after three months and the recording will be stopped.”

Now Iran’s three month timeline is ticking. “Extension of information is in the interest of both parties because if we want to have a comprehensive conclusion and evaluation, it requires the agency to have information and to conduct its own investigations based on the information, this information is related to the movement of materials and It is equipment or items and is provided to the Agency when we see the lifting of sanctions or the fulfillment of the obligations of the other parties,” the article notes. “We explained our correspondence with the Iranian representative office in Vienna…Unfortunately, the three European countries have begun unconstructive efforts,” Iran says.

The mechanism by which details are derived but then held in a kind of black box so there is no direct knowledge of what Iran is doing regarding enrichment and its nuclear program is problematic. Iran is now trying to use this three month window as further blackmail. It is not clear who will blink first, the US or Iran, because both have painted themselves into a kind of policy corner. Iran thinks it used this method in the past successfully.

Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) notes that “When it comes to Iran leveraging threats, there's not much new under the sun. Iran either deploys threats that it hopes the West will accommodate before having to carry out, or, employs threats to demarcate where it will act.” Recently Iran threatened to enrich uranium to 60%. Iran deployed this same threat in 2012 “as an option if negotiations failed. Negotiations, albeit in different formats, continued, and ultimately the 2013 interim deal called the JPOA was agreed to a year later. In the latter case we find the example of Khamenei saying he will meet threats with threats back in 2012, which set the basis for Iran's tit-for-tat modus operandi.”

Iran uses the same threats again and again. Whether on the nuclear issue or claims it will threaten ships in the Straits of Hormuz. It recently reportedly attacked an Israel-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. “The Iranians are often called brilliant negotiators, but their strategy really is to threaten, rinse, and repeat. That's why we see the same threats from about a decade ago back in headlines today,” says the expert.

Iran seeks to exploit US domestic politics as well. They want to redirect US policy on a track where a new Iran deal is the end point. The US was on one track of maximum pressure under the Trump admin. The question for Iran is how to get the US moving in a different direction. It wants the US domestic policy to start talking about how the US needs an “Iran deal or war” as in 2015 and then present the deal as “peace.” Iran capitalizes on the US fear of “endless wars” in this regard. Iranian escalation in the region is trying not to move American partners to fully embrace Iran overnight, but merely to get American partners to not embrace America and hedge against it, Behnam Ben Taleblu notes.

Iran exploits partisan politics in the US and other countries as well. It is a keen reader of western media and hopes its latest three-month window will get the US moving in a direction toward what Iran wants.

Iran’s confusing nuclear game of chicken with the international community continued on Monday, a day after a report indicated that Iran rejected direct talks with the US and European Union. The time is not ripe for such a meeting Iran said. Iran’s goal is to up the pressure on the US by showing it dictates the tempo.