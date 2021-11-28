Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

Ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers, Israel’s military is continuing to drill for war and develop its ability to conduct a military strike against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program should the talks fail.

Though the defense establishment does not see a war breaking out with Iran or its proxies such as Hezbollah in Syria breaking out, Israel’s military has been keeping an eye on the North and on the South.

The IDF has held large-scale drills in the north of the country over the month of October and November and plans to hold 50% more drills in the upcoming year than it did in 2020 and 30% more than in the past year.

The number of exercises set to happen come after years of stagnation and will be the largest amount of training in five years-especially for reserve forces.

The drills will prepare troops and commanders for future wars, with new equipment and tactics that will allow them to work better with the different branches of the military as part of the IDF’s multi-dimensional battlefield scenarios.

US Marines with Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, 11th MEU, are seen taking part in a drill near the Red Sea. (credit: Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

It has also begun conducting drills with Gulf Arab states who have signed normalization accords with Israel.

In a message to Iran, Israel took part in a multilateral maritime security drill in the Red Sea along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and US Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) in the Red Sea.

The drill, in early November, was the first of its kind and showed what kind of military martime coalition Israel might join should there be military action against Iran.

“It is exciting to see US forces training with regional partners to enhance our collective maritime security capabilities,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces said at the time. “Maritime collaboration helps safeguard freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade, which are essential to regional security and stability.”

There are also hints as to any aerial coalition that could come together.

Israeli jets recently escorted B-1B strategic heavy bombers and KC-10 refuelers on their way to the Gulf. Jets from Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia escorted the platforms while over their airspaces as well

Israel’s Blue Flag air drills, which become more popular as the years go on, also provide a clue as to what other countries could fly alongside Israel when push comes to shove.

This year’s blue flag saw some 40 aircraft from Germany (six Eurofighters), Italy (5 F-35 jets and 5 G550 planes), Britain (six Eurofighters), France (four Raphael jets), India (five Mirage jets), Greece (four F-16 jets), and the US (six F-16 CJ jets) take part.

During the drill, forces practiced aerial battle, as well as surface-to-air battle scenarios, advanced surface-to-air missiles combat outlines in enemy territory, and more.

The exercise focuses on “broadening and enhancing the operational capabilities of the participating forces,” with a focus on air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, as well as evading ground-based air defense systems “and various operational scenarios in enemy territory,” the army said at the time of the drill.

While Israel has never fought as a coalition, commander of the Marom Division Col. Aviran Lerer told The Jerusalem Post that there could be a time that Jerusalem might be part of a military coalition.

Lerer, who spoke to the Post after a two-week drill with 500 troops from NAVCENT’s 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, said that the IDF has to be ready to fight with other troops.

The drill, he said, was to strengthen ties with Israel’s main ally and the Marines who “are a significant force in the US military with whom we have a lot of shared interests. The United States always fights as a coalition and it could be that will be part of a future coalition. We as an army have to do everything we can to be ready for a future conflict, and we see the Americans as a strategic ally and there could be a time where we will work and fight together.”

While Israel’s diplomats are working around the clock to influence the United States, UK and France on the talks, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the “best-case scenario” would be a deal that not only focuses on uranium enrichment but also on Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its regional hostility.

“In terms of Iran, we must influence our partners and have ongoing discussion with them. Our other obligation is to build a military force, which is an important issue by itself. I ordered [the military] to improve its force build-up, in parallel to our discussions with our strategic partners,” Gantz said.

The indirect talks between the United States and Iran are set to resume Monday after a five-month hiatus.