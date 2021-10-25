The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran sending advanced anti-aircraft batteries to challenge Israel

Israel carries out strikes in Syria in an attempt to thwart Iranian entrenchment and the smuggling of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 20:52
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iran has begun deploying advanced anti-aircraft missile batteries to the region, including in Syria where Israeli jets are routinely accused of carrying out airstrikes, in an attempt to challenge Israel Air Force jets.
In an attempt to thwart Iranian entrenchment and the smuggling of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, and according to foreign reports, in countries like Iraq and even further as part of its war-between-wars (MABAM) campaign against Iran.
Over the past year, while Israeli strikes have intensified in Syria, the response time by Syrian air defense batteries has become quicker, leading the IAF to change how it acts during such operations including by having larger formation during operations so that more targets can be struck at once during an operation instead of having jets return to the same target over again.
Israeli soldiers from the Armored Corps seen near the Syrian border in the northern Golan Heights, October 17, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers from the Armored Corps seen near the Syrian border in the northern Golan Heights, October 17, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
In 2018 an F-16 crashed in northern Israel after it was struck by an S-200 missile fired by Syrian forces during an Israeli operation. Syrian missiles have also landed in Israel in recent years, including this year when shrapnel from one missile hit northern Tel Aviv and when another errant interceptor missile landed close to the Dimona nuclear site in the Negev desert.
Iran is a top priority for Israel’s military and Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has set aside an additional defense budget for war readiness and military exercises. The IAF has also resumed intensive training for scenarios in which Iran’s nuclear facilities are targeted.
In an attempt to challenge Israeli jets, Iran has changed the deployment of its anti-aircraft missile batteries, deploying their radars in a separate location from the missile launchers. Such a move forces more Israeli jets to take part in any possible operation against the country’s nuclear program.
Israel’s Air Force understands that the Islamic Republic’s defense industry is robust. While it might not have an air force, its drone capabilities are worrisome and pose a major threat to Israel and other regional countries, as seen by the 2019 Aramco attack and the recent deadly Mercer Street attack earlier this year.
Defense officials have identified an increased amount of Iranian drones in the hands of Hezbollah, Hamas, and other terror groups.
Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah have all used weaponized drones to carry out attacks after they’ve invested in drone capabilities. 
In recent years, drones have breached Israeli airspace, leading the IDF to scramble jets or fire missiles. Hamas used Iranian drones during the last conflict in May and several Iranian drones tried to breach Israeli airspace in the north of the country.
Following the Mercer Street attack, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Iran has used its drones in several attacks and this is “exactly why we must act now against Iran. Iran not only strives to gain nuclear capabilities, but it is also sparking a dangerous arms race and sowing instability in the Middle East via terrorist militias armed with hundreds of UAVs, in Iran, Yemen, Iraq and other countries.”
Warning that the threat posed by Iran is “not a future threat but a tangible and immediate one,” Gantz vowed that Israel will work to remove any threat against Israeli citizens and interests.


