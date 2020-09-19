The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran’s IRGC commander vows revenge in message to Trump

Commander Salami says US is isolated and declining and that hundreds of Iranian missiles could target US if America strikes at Iran

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 15:55
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Major-General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, vowed revenge in a message addressed to US President Donald Trump. He referred to the US killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and mocked US press reports that Iran had targeted a US ambassador to South Africa. He indicated it would be unjust and dishonorable for Iran to target a “female ambassador.” It was unclear if that was meant to indicate Iran’s regime views women as inferior targets to a man like Soleimani or if Iran would not target an ambassador because ambassadors are not the same rank as Soleimani.  
The IRGC leader discussed at length the greatness of Soleimani in his address. He talked about the need for the “path of Jihad” and how the Iranian nation was “glorious” and had grown to a high level since the 1979 Islamic revolution, according to Tasnim News. Most of this was just boilerplate propaganda. However Salami had some pointed language in his discussion. He said that “today we have gone to the Mediterranean, we will continue to pursue our enemies.” This appeared to mean Iran has bases in Lebanon and Syria and has a strong hand with its proxy Hezbollah. The US killed Soleimani in early January. Iran responded with ballistic missile fire on US bases in Iraq and has activated proxies in Iraq to carry out more attacks since, killing several members of the US-led coalition in March. 
Salami slammed recent reports at Politico that alleged that US intelligence had found evidence of Iran targeting the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia. “Our revenge on the martyrdom of our great commander is definite, serious and real but we are honorable and take revenge fairly and justly; you think we are [targeting] a female ambassador to South Africa for the blood of our our brother and martyr [Soleimani].” Salami claimed that Iran would target and defeat those directly or indirectly involved in the killing of Soleimani. He noted that US President Donald Trump had threatened a “thousand fold” attack in retaliation to any Iranian attacks. This is Salami’s direct response to comments from Trump reported on September 14. 
The IRGC commander said that while the US was threatening this “thousand times greater” attack, Iran had struck at US forces at Al-Asad base in Iraq and that Iran could respond with “hundreds of missiles” in the future. “The enemy is under our control everywhere,” Salami said.  
“Our revolution has exhausted the United States. Today the US lacks political vibrancy and is incapable of evolving…all the concepts that America spoke to the world are broken.” He said the US had been broken by Iran and that America’s image was ruined. “Today the US share of world power is shrinking, because new powers are emerging and Islam has emerged as a power.” He said that the US decline was irreversible. This echoes statements by Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov where he also said it was time for Russia and China to stop working by the West’s rules. In general Iran, Turkey, Russia and China are seeking to challenge the US and undermine the US role in places like Syria, as well as work towards a multi-polar world. 
“The American center came to an end with the twentieth century,” said Salami. He said Iran’s role “resisting” the US was important in this decline of American power. “The US is politically isolated today and does not even have its traditional allies.” He mocked the US defeat at the UN as Washington sought to keep an arms embargo on Iran, noting only the Dominican Republic had stood with the US at the UN. He then noted that the US was full of rioting today, noting that there was nothing left of the US but “smoke and fire” and that the US couldn’t even manage to stop COVID-19.”Moral degeneration pervades the life of the American leader,” he said, referring to US President Donald Trump.”
Tasnim News also seeks to highlight opposition in the UAE to the recent deal with Israel. Fars News has also highlighted protests in Bahrain against Israel. Fars News also praises the role of the pro-Iranian Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq in defeating ISIS.


Tags Iran iran and us Donald Trump IRGC Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by