Iran’s IRGC commander vows revenge in message to Trump

Major-General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, vowed revenge in a message addressed to US President Donald Trump. He referred to the US killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and mocked US press reports that Iran had targeted a US ambassador to South Africa. He indicated it would be unjust and dishonorable for Iran to target a “female ambassador.” It was unclear if that was meant to indicate Iran’s regime views women as inferior targets to a man like Soleimani or if Iran would not target an ambassador because ambassadors are not the same rank as Soleimani. The IRGC leader discussed at length the greatness of Soleimani in his address. He talked about the need for the “path of Jihad” and how the Iranian nation was “glorious” and had grown to a high level since the 1979 Islamic revolution, according to Tasnim News. Most of this was just boilerplate propaganda. However Salami had some pointed language in his discussion. He said that “today we have gone to the Mediterranean, we will continue to pursue our enemies.” This appeared to mean Iran has bases in Lebanon and Syria and has a strong hand with its proxy Hezbollah. The US killed Soleimani in early January. Iran responded with ballistic missile fire on US bases in Iraq and has activated proxies in Iraq to carry out more attacks since, killing several members of the US-led coalition in March. Salami slammed recent reports at Politico that alleged that US intelligence had found evidence of Iran targeting the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia. “Our revenge on the martyrdom of our great commander is definite, serious and real but we are honorable and take revenge fairly and justly; you think we are [targeting] a female ambassador to South Africa for the blood of our our brother and martyr [Soleimani].” Salami claimed that Iran would target and defeat those directly or indirectly involved in the killing of Soleimani. He noted that US President Donald Trump had threatened a “thousand fold” attack in retaliation to any Iranian attacks. This is Salami’s direct response to comments from Trump reported on September 14. The IRGC commander said that while the US was threatening this “thousand times greater” attack, Iran had struck at US forces at Al-Asad base in Iraq and that Iran could respond with “hundreds of missiles” in the future. “The enemy is under our control everywhere,” Salami said. “Our revolution has exhausted the United States. Today the US lacks political vibrancy and is incapable of evolving…all the concepts that America spoke to the world are broken.” He said the US had been broken by Iran and that America’s image was ruined. “Today the US share of world power is shrinking, because new powers are emerging and Islam has emerged as a power.” He said that the US decline was irreversible. This echoes statements by Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov where he also said it was time for Russia and China to stop working by the West’s rules. In general Iran, Turkey, Russia and China are seeking to challenge the US and undermine the US role in places like Syria, as well as work towards a multi-polar world. “The American center came to an end with the twentieth century,” said Salami. He said Iran’s role “resisting” the US was important in this decline of American power. “The US is politically isolated today and does not even have its traditional allies.” He mocked the US defeat at the UN as Washington sought to keep an arms embargo on Iran, noting only the Dominican Republic had stood with the US at the UN. He then noted that the US was full of rioting today, noting that there was nothing left of the US but “smoke and fire” and that the US couldn’t even manage to stop COVID-19.”Moral degeneration pervades the life of the American leader,” he said, referring to US President Donald Trump.” Tasnim News also seeks to highlight opposition in the UAE to the recent deal with Israel. Fars News has also highlighted protests in Bahrain against Israel. Fars News also praises the role of the pro-Iranian Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq in defeating ISIS.
