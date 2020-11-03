The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Iran’s leader blames Israel for attacks in Europe

This appeared to be a way to blame Israel for recent terror attacks in Europe. “The last manifestation of their enmity was the Paris incident.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 14:02
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, July 2020 (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, July 2020
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei slammed the US and Israel on Tuesday. He called Zionism a “main enemy of Islam” and also claimed that other “arrogant powers,” were enemies of Islam.
This appeared to be a way to blame Israel for recent terror attacks in Europe. “The last manifestation of their enmity was the Paris incident. It is not just about one caricaturist committing a wrongdoing. Arrogant Powers and Zionism support this. That's why they speak in defense of such acts.”
The Iranian leader then went on to claim that there were “insults to the prophet.” He didn’t specify which insults. Echoing Turkey’s incitement against France and the hostile atmosphere that led to several recent terror attacks, Iran’s leader said “the Islamic nation is filled with rage and objections. From the east to the west of the Islamic world, many Muslim officials and people have defended the Islamic identity and Prophet's noble personage, which shows the Muslim communities' vitality.” This appeared to mean that while he blamed Israel for attacks in Europe he also seemed to support those attacks in the name of “rage.”  
Then the leader turned his analysis to the US elections. “No matter who wins the US Elections, it won't affect our policy toward the US. Some people talk about what will happen if this or that one is elected. Yes, certain events may happen but they don’t concern us. Our policy is calculated and clear. The US regime suffers from severe political, civil, and moral deviations. This is what their own analysts say. Such a regime won't last long.” Iran believes that the US is declining and that it has defeated the Trump administration. He said “if certain people hold office, they speed up its destruction, while with others it may take a little longer.” This appeared to be a way of hinting that Trump might speed up the destruction of the US.  
Not sufficed to have attacked Israel and the US, the Iranian theocrat then launched into a tirade against France. He said that France backed Saddam Hussein in the 1980s against Iran and that France has backed “savage terrorists” who killed 17,000 Iranians.
Then the Iranian moved on to bashing Israel some more and also Arab states that have relations with Israel. “Even though some govts started a treacherous, contemptible move toward normalizing relations with the Zionists, they're too small to end the matter of Palestine. No! Palestine will be free, while the fake Zionist regime will perish. There's no doubt about this.” Iran has vowed to destroy Israel for years. Iran and Turkey both back Hamas. It appears increasingly the messaging from Tehran and Ankara are linked by issues such as claiming to defend “Islam” and also bashing Israel and France.  
Iran’s last pronouncement was that the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia must end immediately. Iran has sent military equipment to the border. Iran said it supports Azerbaiajn “Azerbaijani land seized by Armenia should be freed and the safety of its Armenian residents must be secured.” Apparently referring to Syrian extremists that Turkey sent to fight alongside Azerbaijan, the Iranian said that “if terrorists approach the Iranian border, they'll be dealt with severely.” 


