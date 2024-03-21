Iran's leaders urge boost in domestic production to solve economic woes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called on citizens to boost domestic production as a key strategy to tackle economic challenges in a New Year's address.

Highlighting the significance of increasing output in economic sectors, Khamenei linked advancements in national production directly to solving pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and stabilizing the national currency.

During his speech, which welcomed the Iranian New Year, Khamenei praised the country's strides in scientific, technological, and infrastructure sectors over the previous year.

Despite these achievements, he acknowledged the difficulties Iran faced, including economic hardships, a terrorist attack in Kerman, floods in Sistan and Baluchestan, and assaults on security forces. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gives a speech during a meeting in Minab, Iran, February 2, 2024 (credit: Iran's Presidency/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

President reports 6% economic growth, decrease in inflation

Khamenei also lauded the government's international political and economic efforts, marking the Gaza crisis as the year's most grievous international incident.

Echoing Khamenei's sentiments, President Ebrahim Raisi conveyed optimism for the upcoming year, pledging to focus on economic growth and inflation reduction.

Raisi reported a six percent economic growth rate and a significant decrease in inflation, from 55% at the year's start to 35% by its end, underscoring the government's commitment to improving Iran's economic landscape and public services.