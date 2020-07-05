Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis

Hours after the US reportedly tested a defense system that can stop mortars, artillery and small rockets, a rocket was said to be intercepted after it was fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad where the US embassy is located. It adds to 24-hours of tensions in Iraq that coincided with the US Independence Day. The tensions saw claims the US had deployed a C-RAM system to confront threats to the US embassy and other facilities.Anti-American forces in Iraq, consisting of Iranian-backed militias such as Kataib Hezbollah, have been firing rockets at US forces for over a year. These have killed three members of the US-led Coalition and one contractor. They have also frequently targeted the embassy and Union III facility in Baghdad, as well as western coalition areas near the airport and Ayn al-Assad and Camp Taji bases. Yesterday rumors that the US had brought in missile defense systems to Baghdad to be deployed near the embassy led to calls for the US to stop turning the area into an “armed camp.” Iraqi members of parliament, including the deputy speaker, said the US decision was provocative. While Iraqi politicians spread rumors about “Patriot missiles” in Baghdad, the actual system is not apparently the Patriot, but the smaller C-RAM. Patriots are designed to intercept larger missiles and have been deployed at other bases in Iraq.Iraq is today at a crossroads as pro-Iranian groups push their agents on the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. He has chosen a member of the Badr Organization for a high level national security position. A week ago he tried to have the Counter-Terrorism Service detain members of Kataib Hezbollah who were plotting attacks on the US. Instead, they were released and burned the US flag and trampled images of Kadhimi.Rudaw media reported that the US repelled a katyusha rocket attack on the embassy overnight. Nafiseh Kohnavard of the BBC also tweeted about the rocket attack overnight that appeared to take place an hour or two after midnight. Al-Mayadeen media, which is pro-Iran, says the US is cutting its troop levels in Iraq. Shafaaq media said that a rocket attack was thwarted by security forces, claiming they found the rockets prior to firing.Meanwhile, the US-led Coalition has said it is shifting to a more mentoring role with the Iraqi security forces. The US used to train and equip and advise and assist missions with the Iraqis, including air strikes and going out on raids against ISIS. The US had Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB) in Iraq to work with local units. But the Iran-US tensions and rocket attacks, as well as an attack on the US embassy and the US killing of Quds Force leader Qaaem Soleimani in January led the US to reduce its footprint. Now Brig. Gen. Bll Seely has said that Task Force Iraq is changing its mission having helped train almost 250,000 Iraqis. Time to shift the focus the US says. This comes in the context of the tensions. The US may be reducing its footprint and battening down the hatches in preparation for expected confrontations with the pro-Iranian rogue Shi’ite militias who keep firing rockets.Video and photos claimed to show a civilian injured during the rocket fire in Baghdad. It is still not known if the projectiles hit the civilian or if there is more to the story. Our request to the Coalition for clarification was not answered as of press time. Local Security Media Cell members have stopped updated their social media account since June 26 leaving no clear officials in Baghdad to provide details on the incident. Photos of 107mm rockets were put online in the morning of July 5 saying Iraqi security forces had found them and that they were being prepared to be fired.