The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli arrested in Jordan is returned to Israel with severe COVID

Chilik Haibi caught severe COVID in a Jordanian prison and released to Israel on a one million shekel bail.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 11:42
Hadassah Ein Kerem coronavirus unit (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Hadassah Ein Kerem coronavirus unit
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israeli businessman Chilik Chaivi was arrested in Jordan, caught COVID-19 and brought back to Jerusalem in critical condition on a bail of a million shekels on Sunday.
Chaivi was visiting Jordan last month when he was arrested a Jordanian businessman scammed him in an international sting operation. Chaivi opened a plastic factory in Jordan in 2016, employing locals to help him. It was later revealed that they had scammed him and stolen much of his money. The ensuing disagreement with his partners resulted in his arrest on his arrival in Jordan last month.
While serving his sentence, Chaivi, whose lungs do not function properly, caught COVID, and his medical state soon deteriorated. 
Chaivi was in a Jordanian hospital in critical condition until he was released on a million shekel bail on Sunday and transferred to Hadassah-University Medical Center.
"His release was made possible thanks to good people who did everything to save his life and did another mitzvah before Rosh Hashanah," Chaivi's son Lior told Ynet. "Thanks to this mitzvah, we will be able to save Dad's life."
Lior continued, thanking the Foreign Ministry and the appointed minister "and especially the consul in Jordan Etti Binyamin." He also thanked President Isaac Herzog "who personally worked and reminded us all anew the appreciation he has in the international sector."
Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)
Chaivi's childhood friend, Kobi Agmon, told Ynet that the terms for Chaivi's release were NIS 3.6 million or one million if it was handed over in cash. "We owe great thanks to Leumi Bank and Bank HaPoalim who worked from the most senior managers to the branch managers and their employees until late at night in order to find any way to get the money and transfer it quickly with minimum bureaucracy," he said.


Tags Israel Jordan prison COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

We're only halfway through Economic Arrangements, Budget laws - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by