MK Moshe Arbel calls for humanitarian assistance to Lebanese health system

“The State of Israel and Israeli society cannot remain silent and stand idly by when a humanitarian catastrophe is occurring just a few minutes from the northern border,” wrote Arbel to Horowitz.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 25, 2021 18:56
Head of the left wing Meretz party and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz leads a Meretz faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 12, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Head of the left wing Meretz party and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz leads a Meretz faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 12, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Shas MK Moshe Arbel has called on Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz to provide the Lebanese health system with emergency humanitarian assistance in light of the public health crisis in the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the political and economic crises the country is currently facing. 
Citing an article by the Associated Press on Monday, the ultra-Orthodox MK noted that air-conditioning in the country’s largest public hospital, the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, is used only in operating rooms due to the lack of electricity in the country; the hospital lacks drugs for cancer patients and saline solution for infusion and medication; and that some patients are eve asked to bring medication from home.
In addition, 30% of doctors and 10% of nurses have left the country leading to a severe shortage of medical manpower, said the MK. 
“The State of Israel and Israeli society cannot remain silent and stand idly by when a humanitarian catastrophe is occurring just a few minutes from the northern border,” wrote Arbel to Horowitz on Tuesday. 
SHAS MK Moshe Arbel: We don’t need to agree to everything, but we should disagree without hatred. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)SHAS MK Moshe Arbel: We don’t need to agree to everything, but we should disagree without hatred. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“As Jews, we are taught that "kindness of “all people who are created in the image of God are beloved,” and that all people are entitled to basic natural rights that must not be taken away.
Lebanon is not one of Israel’s close friends, but it is our neighbor and it is our Jewish and human duty to extend humanitarian aid to the people who suffer there,” he continued, adding that such a gesture might also in the future.” open the door to hope and peace in the region.”
Arbel noted the strong dominance of the violent Hezbollah terror militia and political party in Lebanon which seeks the destruction of Israel, and said that aid to the country must therefore be given in the form of medicine and medical devices and transferred through the International Red Cross or other trusted international aid agencies. 
Horowitz did not respond to a request for comment. 


