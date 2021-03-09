The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians line up for Israeli shots amid COVID-19 fears, PA failure

Israel has been under fire for prioritizing its own citizens first in the vaccination process.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 9, 2021 21:51
A Palestinian worker is given the coronavirus vaccine by Magen David Adom. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Hiyi Ouanina didn’t want to infect her elderly mother with COVID-19 so she was grateful to be one of the 120,000 Palestinian workers whom Israel plans to inoculate against the virus over the next two weeks.
“I don’t want to make other people sick,” Ouanina told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday as she sat in the Efrat settlement in the West Bank on Tuesday recovering briefly from the quick injection of a Moderna vaccine.
She was among the first 20,000 Palestinians to receive the vaccine in a joint operation run by the Office of the Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Health Ministry and Magen David Adom that began Monday.
The mother of four with an easy smile, who spoke English from her school days, said that many Palestinians are fearful of the vaccination and their comments “made me afraid.”
She was, therefore particularly grateful to receive a vaccine offered her by Israel rather than the Palestinian Authority so that she could feel safer when the needle entered her arm.
“I trust it [the Israeli vaccine] more,” said Ouanina who is a resident of the nearby village of Battir.
As she sat on a white plastic chair in a large bare room at the bottom of a small commercial center, Ouanina noted that she was “lucky” to have been inoculated thanks to her work as a housekeeper in the nearby Neveh Daniel settlement.
The Palestinian Authority has done little to help its people receive a vaccine, she said, adding that its best advice was for people to refrain from going to work and to “just stay home.”
Israel has already vaccinated over five million of its own citizens. The number of infections has started to drop and the country has begun to reopen for business.
The Palestinian Authority in contrast is relying on a lockdown strategy as it scrambles to acquire vaccines. To date only 22,000 vaccines have entered Gaza and another 10,000 have gone to the West Bank.
So the program to vaccinate Palestinians with work permits to enter sovereign Israel and West Bank settlements, represents the best chance Palestinians now have to receive the vaccine.
Israel has been under fire for prioritizing its own citizens first in the vaccination process. It’s critics believe that Israel should have distributed the first 10 million doses, enough for five million people, that it received from Pfizer equitably between both Israeli citizens and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
Israel which plans to prioritize the Palestinians once its own vaccination program is completed has argued that under the Oslo Accords, the Palestinian Authority is responsible for the health care of its citizens. In addition to the workers program, it also gave the Palestinians 2,000 doses of Pfizer and pledged an additional 3,000.
COGAT head of Operational Department Col. Eyal Zevi spoke of the importance of vaccinating Palestinians on Monday, when the IDF opened eight vaccination centers at the crossings into sovereign Israel.
“The virus knows no geographical borders, and therefore, the vaccination of the Palestinian workers is a common interest for both parties.”
On Tuesday Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited the Barkan industrial park to make the opening of its vaccination center for the Palestinians who jointly work with Israelis in the factories located there. Both he and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan congratulated the first Palestinian worker who was vaccinated at the site.
He then traveled to the nearby settlement city of Ariel to inaugurate another vaccination center with the city’s Mayor Eli Shaviro.
At both sides Edelstein spoke of the importance of co-existence with the Palestinians as exhibited in the joint industrial areas of Barkan and Ariel.
This, he said, is what the future should look like. “This is the future, this is peace, this is coexistence,” Edelstein said.
Efrat Regional Council head Oded Ravivi said: “Corona teaches us how important good neighborliness is, how good relations between settlers and Palestinians can be when we cooperate.”
But for the Palestinians who walked to the small stone vaccination center, with its Arabic signs and Arabic speaking staff, the vaccine was less about coexistence and more about safety and work.
Hanadi Abdo, a cashier at the Rami Levy supermarket at the Gush Etzion junction said that inoculation was a work requirement, but she was glad for the option because she is exposed daily to a constant stream of people.
“We need this,” she said, adding that luckily her two young adult daughters who were college students were also able to receive vaccines.
“I wanted to get vaccinated. I don’t want Corona,” Abdo said adding that she also had a 13-year old daughter whose safety she had to think of.
Walid Ahmad Abu Swai, a plumber from Bethlehem and a father of four, was in Efrat with his son, who also received the vaccine. His other son was also able to get vaccinated, but his two daughters and his wife were not.
The head of a construction team in Efrat, Mahmoud Zohada, said that his father had already been stricken and recovered from the disease.
“I was in isolation for five weeks,” the father of four said, so he swayed those who worked for him of the necessity of the vaccination.
Now he is waiting for the second vaccine, which will be available to the 120,000 workers in a month’s time.
But a number of Palestinians interviewed by the Post said that the vaccine made them nervous and that they had agreed to an inoculation because it was a work requirement.
If it were up to Eyad Abu Hammad he would ward off COVID-19 with hot water, lemon and garlic rather than take a risk with the vaccine.
“I know many people who have had COVID-19 and were fine,” Abu Hammad said, so when push came to shove he was more concerned about the inoculation than the disease.
“I was afraid because I don’t know enough about the vaccine,” Abu Hammad said, noting there were still many unanswered questions about the long term impact of vaccination.
Still the father of five from the West Bank village of Wadi an Nis near Bethlehem and Jerusalem found himself in the unique position of being the only one in his family of seven with the option to receive the vaccine.
He didn’t even have a choice. His employer in Neveh Daniel insisted that he could only come to work if he had been vaccinated.
After receiving his shot, the IDF gave him a vaccination certificate on a small white piece of paper and his friend took a photo of the moment.
All he felt in the aftermath, he said, was a small headache.
With the shot and without the shot, he added, “I’m leaving my fate in God’s hand.” 


