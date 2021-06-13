Pro-Iran militias show off new drone air force

Muhandis was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020, but his air force lives on. In September 2019 Radio Farda noted that “a statement by the PMF, a close ally of Iran, circulated through Iraqi news outlets said PMF's deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis ordered the formation of the air force directorate, appointing Salah Mahdi Hantoush as its caretaker.”

Muhandis worked closely with Qasem Soleimani and he and Soleimni died in the same US airstrike. The use of drones by these groups, Now images have emerged of the PMF with drones atop trucks they intend for a parade to celebrate the anniversary of a fatwa by Ayatollah Ali Sistani that mobilized men to join these militias. Many of these groups like Badr, Kataib Hezbollah, HAraka Hezbollah al-Nujaba and Asaib Ahl al-Haq predate the PMF but are now part of it, and they are linked to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Quds Force.Muhandis worked closely with Qasem Soleimani and he and Soleimni died in the same US airstrike.The use of drones by these groups, often supplied by Iran , dates to at least 2019 and likely before. They used drones against ISIS and against Kurds in an Iranian attack in Koya. In 2014 “a commander of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia closely linked to Iran, using the nickname Abu Abdullah, told Reuters that Iran had provided training for operating drones, which were mostly used to target Islamic State positions.”

We have documented these attacks and the increasing role drones play in Iraq over the years . The fact that the PMF is now parading the drones, like Iran has done, shows how they are unveiling them, in the same way that Hamas have done with their new drones based on the Iranian Ababil and Houthi Qasef. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Drone parts for the Houthis have been intercepted by the US Fifth Fleet over the last several years. The Houthi Qasef is a kamikaze drone that is widely used against Saudi Arabia. Iran also used drone to attack Saudi Arabia in September 2019. In May 2019 Katiab Hezbollah allegedly used drones to strike at Saudi Arabia, and likely used them again in January 2021 against Saudi Arabia. The evidence for the drone attacks from Iraq on Riyadh implicate Kataib Hezbollah and other pro-Iran militias in Iraq.We have documented these attacks and the increasing role drones play in Iraq over the years . The fact that the PMF is now parading the drones, like Iran has done, shows how they are unveiling them, in the same way that Hamas have done with their new drones based on the Iranian Ababil and Houthi Qasef.Drone parts for the Houthis have been intercepted by the US Fifth Fleet over the last several years. The Houthi Qasef is a kamikaze drone that is widely used against Saudi Arabia. Iran also used drone to attack Saudi Arabia in September 2019.

Now the Iranian drone threat in Iraq has expanded through the PMF. What we know from the recent images is that the drones are around the length of the trucks used by the PMF which appear to be old Toyota Hilux, a type of truck that is known to be indestructible. Video shows the drones being prepared for the parade.

The parade of drones in Iraq appears to showcase that the PMF now has an air force, as Muhandis promised it would. This comes as there have been increasing attacks on US contractors based at Balad air base in Iraq who are responsible for upkeep of Iraqi F-16s and other air assets. The New York Times reported in May that Iraq’s F-16s were grounded due to lack of maintenance after Lockheed crews had been evacuated because of the continued pro-Iran militias attacks on Balad and other facilities. The top US general in CENTCOM, Kenneth McKenzie, has been warning for a year about drone threats. Last year he was concerned about off-the-shelf drones being armed with IEDs but this year he has been discussing the Iran threat in Iraq. There have been at least five drone attacks, most recently on June 10 in Baghdad and June 6, when drones, likely operated by Iranian-backed militias, attacked Ain al-Asad Airbase before being shot down. On May 8, another drone incident took place, and in April, a drone attacked a secret CIA hangar at Erbil International Airport in the Kurdish Region of Iraq, and there was also a drone attack on May 11.The parade of drones in Iraq appears to showcase that the PMF now has an air force, as Muhandis promised it would. This comes as there have been increasing attacks on US contractors based at Balad air base in Iraq who are responsible for upkeep of Iraqi F-16s and other air assets. The New York Times reported in May that Iraq’s F-16s were grounded due to lack of maintenance after Lockheed crews had been evacuated because of the continued pro-Iran militias attacks on Balad and other facilities.

This means that as Iraq’s modern air force has fallen into disrepair, its new Iran-origin drone air force for the militias, a kind of IRGC air force inside Iraq, has mushroomed to take shape. The end result may be that Iraq’s air force, meaning its drone force, is controlled by pro-Iran militias, while the actual Iraqi air force falls apart.

In 2019 the deputy head of the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, promised that his militias would establish an air force. The Hashd is known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group of mostly Shi’ite militias in Iraq that are an official paramilitary force. First established seven years ago to fight ISIS, they have morphed into a huge organization. On Saturday they showcased some of their new “air force” which consists of Iranian-style drones and UAVs, the sort that have been used in increasing attacks on US forces in Iraq.