An explosion reportedly targeted a liquor store in Baghdad and was praised by the Iranian-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah. The explosion took place near the National Theatre and not far from the French embassy.
According to a social media post ascribed to Kata’ib Hezbollah, the group blessed the explosion and sabotage of places that sell alcohol. Karrada District, where the incident took place, is a central and well-known area, and there are many checkpoints at either end of the area, which leads to questions about how the operation was carried out.Iranian-backed militias have infiltrated Iraq over the years and play a key role in the security forces. The US has carried out airstrikes on Kata’ib Hezbollah after it carried out rocket attacks on bases where US forces are located.A bank employee was reportedly assassinated on June 16 in the same area.Many people tweeted about the bombing that apparently occurred in the morning hours of June 23. The social media blessing of the incident was attributed to Abu Ali Al-Askari, the Kata’ib Hezbollah senior official and security official.
أستهداف لمحال المشروبات الكحولية في منطقه الكرادة . pic.twitter.com/uQTrR6bLD4— hadisalih (@hadisalih700) June 23, 2020
