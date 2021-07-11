The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Protests are growing in Iraq amid extreme heat and power shortages

The southern Iraqi city of Basra has been the focal point of growing protests, as corruption and dependency on Iran have led to extensive power cuts amid 50-plus degree heat

By ELIAV BREUER  
JULY 11, 2021 06:50
AN IRAQI security forces member rides on truck as demonstrators gather during anti-government protests in Basra in December. (photo credit: ESSAM AL-SUDANI/ REUTERS)
AN IRAQI security forces member rides on truck as demonstrators gather during anti-government protests in Basra in December.
(photo credit: ESSAM AL-SUDANI/ REUTERS)
Protests have been growing over the past weeks in the southern Iraqi city of Basra due to a heat wave and ensuing electricity shortages.
The region is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures consistently reaching 50 degrees Celsius since the beginning of July. Electricity outages have routinely led to violent protests, particularly in southern Iraq, as successive governments failed to address the recurrent issue in recent years. These protests have been suspended since March 2020, due to the coronavirus. However, a confluence of factors have led to their reemergence.
According to Roey Kais of KAN news, protestors are blaming the government for its energy inefficiencies. A protestor he spoke to claimed that "this is one of Iraq's worst years, as we don't have electricity in nearly the entire country." 
According to the protestor, a political activist, "you can see tens of thousands of Iraqi students writing their exams in sweltering heat. It is unimaginable that in the 21st century, we are putting our babies in the refrigerator, and that old people are beginning to die." 
The protestor claimed that the main causes of the lack of electricity are governmental corruption and the country's dependency on neighboring Iran. He added that Iran is intentionally supplying Iraq with insufficient energy in order to create economic pressure and force it to speed up payments on loans of up to 5 billion dollars.
According to Kais, in recent years Iraq signed energy agreements with Saudi Arabia and Egypt in an attempt to turn away from Iran. However, corruption has slowed down the process and Iraq still remains dependent on its eastern neighbor in order to bridge the gap between demand and the domestic energy supply.
The protests, which began in Basra, have spread to other southern towns as well as to Baghdad, and have already brought about the resignation of the Iraqi energy minister, Majed Hantoush. 
A bloody anti-corruption protest movement abruptly came to a stop in March 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus. While the current tensions have remained mostly local, due in part to the stifling heat, there is an increasing sense that the situation can deteriorate. Clashes between American forces and Iranian proxies on Iraqi soil has also become a major problem, and, according to the protestor quoted by Kais, is exacerbating the fear that the political and economic situation in the country will worsen, similar to the crisis in Lebanon. 


Tags Iran Iraq energy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by