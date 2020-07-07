The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Moroccan activists reject Israel’s annexation plan - report

Gulf media highlights growing opposition in region to annexation.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 7, 2020 13:57
Morocco (photo credit: REUTERS)
Morocco
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A report at Al-Ain media in the Gulf sought to underline how Moroccan politicians have rejected Israel’s annexation plan. This was already known in mid-June but the attempt to highlight increasing opposition in the Arab world is likely a message to Israel at the precise time that Jerusalem appears to be walking back the plan amid the Covid-19 crisis and Iran tensions.
In the report the opposition is highlighted among politicians and activists who said the plan was “cowardly” and would lead to more conflict. They seek to push for the recognition of Palestinian statehood and an end to Israel’s role in the West Bank. The context of the article is that the political opposition in Morocco may be mobilizing to try to exploit controversy over annexation at home. In this narrative the Istiqlal or “Independence” party in parliament, is said to be pushing to condemn Israel for its plans, alleging a whole generation of wars could break out if Israel moves forward.
The activists in Morocco also encouraged UNESCO to stand up to Israel, claiming the annexation plan would violate UNESCO agreements. The peace process would also be undermined, according to another Moroccan activist and academic named Abd al-Wahhab al-Suhaimi. “Total rejection,” is what another youth movement said. It appears that these responses, and others such as a vigil in Rabat, are part of a larger call for countries in the region to coordinate responses to Israel’s annexation plan. Gulf states which have been warming to Israel are non-plussed by the annexation idea and have increasingly expressed displeasure.
Morocco is one of the countries that, like the Gulf, has not been deeply hostile to Israel in recent decades. In its role as a moderate state playing a positive role there are voices that want a clear response to the annexation proposal Israel has been talking about. The report comes the same day that Egypt, Jordan, France and Germany also were condemning the annexation plan.


Tags Israel morocco Gulf States
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The social workers’ strike By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by