Pro-Iranian forces claim they shelled Americans in Syria

Pro-Iranian militias have fired eight rockets at the American base in Syria in response to US airstrikes.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 28, 2021 22:19
A US Marine Corps F-35B fighter jet drops a laser-guided bomb at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (photo credit: US NAVY VIA REUTERS)
A US Marine Corps F-35B fighter jet drops a laser-guided bomb at Edwards Air Force Base, California.
(photo credit: US NAVY VIA REUTERS)
In the late afternoon, around dusk, reports emerged that pro-Iranian groups had shelled areas in eastern Syria across from Deir Ezzor, ostensibly targeting US forces near the Omar oil fields. This is an important and strategic area and US forces who support the Syrian Democratic Forces, have been reported to have a facility or base in this area. The attack was linked to airstrikes the US had carried out in Syria targeting pro-Iranian groups on Monday.  
Tasnim and Fars News in Iran both reported that artillery and katyusha rockets were fired. Video appeared to show a rocket trail similar to the kind of rockets Hamas uses in Gaza to target Israel. Open source intelligence accounts on social media confirmed the attack. Omar Abu Layla, who runs Deir Ezzor 24 wrote that “jets strike headquarters of Iranian militias in the vicinity of al-Mayadeen city.” He then retweeted accounts of shelling of the area near Omar oil field where US forces are allegedly located. 
According to witnesses, the attack took place in the area of ​​Al-Omar oil field and the surrounding residential sheds, which resulted in heavy material losses in this place and the burning of several vehicles in the area. The attack comes roughly 18 hours after the US carried out airstrikes near Albukamal targeting pro-Iranian units that are linked to Iraq and which the US accuses of drone attacks on US facilities in Iraq. Pro-Iranian militias, such as Kataib Hezbollah and PMU  Brigade 14, known as Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, were allegedly targeted.  
Pro-Iranian militias operate in Syria from Albukamal on the Iraq border to Deir Ezzor and then via T-4 base to Damascus and Syria. Iran also has IRGC forces in Syria and members of the Fetemiyun brigade, volunteers from Afghanistan and Pakistan. These are Shi’ite groups. Iraqi militias also operate in Syria and have festooned the border area with bases and villas they control. The attacks on the US on the evening of June 28 appear to be retaliation.  
Tasnim reports that “witnesses said US occupying forces were present in the area at the time of the attack, but did not say how many were killed. Some media outlets reported that the action was carried out by resistance groups.” After the attack, several reconnaissance planes belonging to the American occupying forces and the international coalition flew over the region, the Iranian media says. The Syrian online newspaper Al-Jasr also reported that the US military base in the Al-Mayadin area of ​​Syria was hit by at least eight Katyusha missiles. 
The rapidity of Iranian reporting on the attacks appears to confirm they took place or that Iran is using this as propaganda against the US. Fars News says that the local “Saberin News reported a severe rocket attack on the Al-Omar oil field base in Deir ez-Zor on Syrian soil near the border with Iraq. According to the report, at least eight rockets targeted US coalition headquarters in the Omar oil field. Pillars of fire and smoke have now risen from the Omar oil field, and US helicopters have flown over it, Saberin News said. The report did not specify the source of the rocket fire.” The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) also confirmed the attack on the US military base in the Omar oil field. 
The US-led Coalition did not respond to an inquiry but was looking into the reports at the time of writing.  


Tags Syria rockets US military
