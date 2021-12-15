'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iranian targets for Israel

An Iranian newspaper published a map on Wednesday threatening Israel with missile attacks with pins representing rocket alerts placed on dozens of potential targets, although some of the pins were placed in Lebanese territory and on Palestinian cities in the West Bank.

The map, published on the front page of the Tehran Times newspaper, was part of an article headlined "Just one wrong move!"

"An intensification of the Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere," wrote the paper, adding that it "doesn’t need to remind the illegitimate regime of Israel of Iran’s defense capabilities."

The article ended by quoting a threat by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from 2013 which warned that Iran would "destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa" if Israel "makes a mistake" and conducts a military strike.

The threat comes as Israel and the US advance preparations for a military option should negotiations in Vienna to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal fail. A massive IDF drill mimicking a strike on Iran is reportedly planned for next year.

Iranian missiles are seen at an underground of the new ''missile cite'' of Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval unit at an undisclosed location in Iran (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Despite the threat being directed towards Israel, the red pins on the map which were meant to represent rocket alerts were placed over a line representing the border with Lebanon and on what appears to be Jenin and Nablus.

Ramallah and Hebron also seem to be in Iran's bank of targets if Israel conducts a strike against the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Republic will also fire missiles towards a slew of empty areas in the Negev desert if it decides to strike Israel. It is unclear why they would do so.

The map does avoid the Gaza Strip, however, focusing red pins along the borders of the coastal enclave.

If Iran were to fire on Palestinian cities, it would not be the first time the so-called "Axis of Resistance" (a name used by Iran and its proxies for their alliance) has hit Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, a rocket fired from Gaza by Hamas landed near the Palestinian town of Azzun in the West Bank. Hamas claimed at the time that the rocket was aimed towards the Israeli city of Modi'in, located some 30 kilometers south of Azzun.

During Operation Protective Edge in 2014, multiple rockets were fired towards the West Bank, with one rocket landing near Hebron and another near Bethlehem.