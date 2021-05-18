Israel has had to contend with growing drone threats during An incident on Tuesday where a UAV was shot down in northern Israel after it approached the Israeli border represents a growing drone threat to Israel. An Iranian drone flown from Syria’s T-4 base in February 2018 also penetrated the same area carrying explosives. Israel shot down the Iranian UAV with an Apache helicopter near Beit She'an.Israel has had to contend with growing drone threats during this war in Gaza as well. By Monday, at least six drones had been shot down. Israel used Iron Dome for the first time in combat to take down at least one of the drones. An F-16 shot another down.

The drone threat is increasing and it is modeled on Iran’s drone army, which the Islamic Republic has pioneered over the last decades. Tehran has several lines of military drones, some of which are used for surveillance but many of which are armed. Iran’s drone strategy is to use them like cruise missiles. You pack them with explosives, put a gyroscope and guidance on them, and then they fly to a pre-planned target.



They slam into the target and blow up. This is not unlike the German V-1 rocket of the Second World War, but it is a bit more complex.

The Ababil drone line, for instance, has been exported to the Houthis in Yemen as the Qasef. This drone is launched from a rail or catapult and flies several hundred kilometers to carry out an attack. Hamas showcased its Shehab model drones, which are similar to the Ababil and Qasef, during the recent war. Iran has pioneered drones by copying US drones, such as the Predator or Sentinel. It has also copied other drone models it has seen around the world. In addition, it developed some of its own unique models.

ISRAEL HAS had to contend not only with UAVs flown by Hamas but also drones that have been spotted on the Lebanese border in recent years and others that flew into Israeli airspace from Syria. In July 2018, there were two incidents involving drones flying toward Israel from Syria and the Jewish state using a Patriot missile to shoot at them. One of them penetrated Israeli airspace for a number of kilometers before being shot down by the Patriot.

In these cases, Israel says it monitors the drones before shooting them down. For instance, the May 18 incident includes the following IDF explanation: “Earlier this morning, a UAV approaching the Israeli border in the Emek HaMaayanot area was intercepted after being monitored by the Israeli Air Force. The UAV fragments were collected by security forces.”

Iran attacked Saudi Arabia in September 2019 using drones and cruise missiles. Pro-Iran forces in Iraq use drones against US facilities there, including carrying out at least two drone attacks this year. Tehran is behind all of this – and in Yemen, Iraq and Gaza, as well as Syria and Lebanon. Iran is a kind of drone octopus exporting its drones around the region. While not all details are known about the increasing drone threat, it is clear that the last three years have seen an uptick in drone activity on Israel's Syria, Lebanon and Gaza borders. Israel is not alone in dealing with the threat: Saudi Arabia has been confronting the Iranian-backed Houthi drones.

For instance, US CENTCOM head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie has warned for a year that drones acquired off the shelf, like at big box stores such as Costco, are a major threat. He is referring to these small quadcopters, like the DJI line. These drones can also be built with kits: not that much more sophisticated than Lego tech. Once constructed, they can be programmed and they can carry payloads, such as a grenade. ISIS used things like this in the battle for Mosul in 2017. These kinds of drones can be jammed and are short-range. IRAN'S DRONES bring something to the battlefield that was not there before. Prior to the Iran drone threat, the main problem was terrorist groups like ISIS repurposing quadcopters they bought via civilian channels.