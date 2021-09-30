The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinian village attacked by settlers visited by army commander

Seven suspects have been arrested so far, six Jewish extremists and one Palestinian.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 22:07
IDF Central Command head Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fox visiting the Palestinian village of Khirbet al-Mufaqarah in the South Hebron Hills, West Bank, September 30, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Central Command head Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fox visiting the Palestinian village of Khirbet al-Mufaqarah in the South Hebron Hills, West Bank, September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Central Command head Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fox visited the Palestinian village of Khirbet al-Mufaqarah in the South Hebron Hills Thursday, two days after it was attacked by settlers and Jewish extremists.
A three-year-old boy Muhammad Baker Mahmoud Hamamdeh suffered a head injury during the attack on Mufaaqarah. 
The boy was hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba and is expected to be released. MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) visited him on Thursday.
According to the left-wing group B'Tselem, the attackers "invaded Palestinian homes, smashed windows, and caused massive damage to equipment, including many vehicles."
B'Tselem account of the Israeli settler attack on a Palestinian village in the South Hebron Hills in the West Bank, September 28, 2021. (Credit: B'Tselem)
Border policemen and IDF soldiers who responded to the incident used tear gas as one of few dispersal methods to break up the crowd of Palestinians and settlers.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued a harsh statement about the incident: "This violent incident, is horrific and it is terror," reads a tweet. "This isn’t the Israeli way and it isn’t the Jewish way. This is a violent and dangerous fringe and we have a responsibility to bring them to justice."
The left-wing NGO Peace Now called the attack a "pogrom."
It also disputed Lapid's statement that the attackers were a "fringe" group, alleging that the "hilltop thugs" have the backing of Israeli security forces.
A number of envoys at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York also spoke out about Tuesday's attack.
Ireland's Ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason told the UNSC at its Wednesday meeting: "We unreservedly condemn yesterday's incident of settler violence in the South Hebron Hills in which a young child was injured. 
"We call on the Israeli authorities to hold those responsible accountable and to end the culture of impunity against all such incidents of violence," Nason said.
In his briefing to the council, UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland also condemned settler violence.
"I am deeply concerned by the continued settler-related violence," Wennesland said, explaining that Israel "has an obligation to ensure the safety and security of the Palestinian population and to investigate such attacks." 
He added that there were reports that of "armed settlers carrying out attacks against Palestinians in proximity to Israel security forces."
On Thursday, Fox made an unusual visit to the village to survey the damage and speak with Palestinian residents.
Police have since arrested six Israelis and one Palestinian believed connected to the attack on Mufaqarah. 
The Palestinian was released, but the six Israelis, including a resident of the Maon Farm outpost and two Jerusalem residents, are still in various stages of legal proceedings.
Police are still questioning two suspects, who were arrested on Thursday, while the other four have already been brought to court. Only one of the Israeli suspects was released with restrictions, and all the others remain in custody. Three of the suspects will be released next week.


Tags Hebron Outposts Palestinians Settlers United Nations West Bank judea and samaria Palestinian UNSC
