Jerusalem highlights June 21-27

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Visit the Living Gallery and experience the exhibition “Unconditioned” by Ella Littwitz. Curated by Hila Cohen-Schneiderman, the space examines the relationship between art and life. Inspired by Isaiah 35: “The wilderness and the dry land shall be glad; and the desert shall rejoice, and blossom as the rose,” this is a minimalist exhibition of burnt squill sculptures.

At the School of Visual Theater, 11 Bezalel St. Hours today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

The film In the Rearview, directed by Maciek Hamela, tells the story of a van driver who picks up Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country. 8:30 p.m. With English subtitles. NIS 30. At Cinema By Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora St. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Attend “French Madness,” a celebration of great French arias by Jean Baptiste Lully, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Henri Desmarets, and Marc-Antoine Charpentier, performed by the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra. Soprano Daniela Skorka will sing under the baton of conductor Philippe Pierlot.

The program includes a selection from one of Lully’s best-known comical works, Le Bourgeois gentilhomme” (The Middle-Class Gentleman), as well as Armide, a tragic opera regarded as an artistic peak in his career.

NIS 130 per ticket; NIS 50 for those under age 35. YMCA, 26 King David St. Call (02) 671-5888 to book.

MONDAY, JUNE 24

Those who love the musical Phantom of the Opera will relish the chance to attend a special one-night performance with Kaley Ann Voorhees. The youngest person to play Christine in the long-running Broadway musical, she will perform the highlights from that famous production, alongside Isaac Sutton.

8:30 p.m. 90 minutes without an intermission. NIS 119 to NIS 199 per ticket. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Can the theater stage contain the plains of France? Visit the Jerusalem Cinematheque to enjoy the Shakespeare in Cinema festival and watch the 1989 film adaptation of Henry V by Kenneth Branagh to learn how.

The plot deals with the monarch as he sets out to France to claim its lands. Note the role of the English language in the play. Henry commands soldiers from the various lands we now regard as the UK (including the Welshman Flueleen, who reminds the king “All the water in Wye cannot wash your majesty’s Welsh plood out of your pody”). The English victory at the 1415 Battle of Agincourt was a meaningful step toward making English a global language.

8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

Enjoy the Rooftop Festival at the Jerusalem Music Center by attending a concert of Arab and Turkish music with kanun master Mumin Sesler and his ensemble. 7 p.m. NIS 90. 3 Yemin Moshe St. Call (02) 300-2321 to book.

✱ Attend a concert of Balkan music by Pulkes. The Jerusalem-based band blends African rhythms and Jewish tunes in a lively performance. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The performance begins at 9:30 p.m. Standing only. Yellow Submarine, 13 Harekavim St. NIS 80. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Visit Retro-Jerusalem, one of the largest open-air flea markets in the country. Some 50 stalls will offer thousands of items, such as Judaica, silverware, original art, and vintage postcards. Bring your own items and inquire about what they are worth. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside the Clal Building, 97 Jaffa Rd.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Send an email to hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.