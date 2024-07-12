Jerusalem Highlights July 12 - July 18

ALMA BAND at the Yellow Submarine offers a blend of indie music and faith-oriented lyrics. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Visit New Gallery Artists’ Studios Teddy to enjoy “Nostalgia De-construction and Pop Music” at the Girls Just Wanna exhibition performance by Zohar Shafir. Using the stage persona of Nico Teen, Shafir will offer a deconstruction tour of pop music.

The noon performance costs NIS 40 per ticket, and is being held as part of the Manofim Art Festival. Visit www.eventer.co.il/aw2w7 to book. Gate 22. Call (02) 546-8892 for more information.

✱ Watch Civil War, directed by Alex Garland, a film that depicts the US as a ruined nation, with four reporters attempting to reach Washington, DC, to interview the president (Nick Offerman) before the capital is occupied by rebels. The president, who is serving a third term, decided to be a dictator on the first day of his term and just kept going. English with Hebrew subtitles.

Shown as part of the Cinematic Dystopias series at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Screening is at 6 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. 'HANSEL AND GRETEL' is a Lyric Opera production of the Grimm Brothers' fairy tale, at the Hebrew Music Museum on Monday at 8 p.m. (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Attend a festive gala concert with the A-Cappella Jerusalem Vocal Ensemble, under the baton of conductor Patrick Lange. Local and guest soloists will delight patrons with arias, some known and some not so known.

The program includes Jacques Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann’s aria “Les Oiseaux dans la charmille” (“The Birds in the Bower”), sung by the mechanical doll Olympia, to the powerful aria sung by Mefistofele in the same-titled opera composed by Arrigo Boito. The aria “Son lo spirito che nega” (“I Am the Spirit That Denies”) requires the singer to not only sing well but to whistle, too.

Held as part of the Opera at the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra series of concerts at the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. 9:15 p.m. Two hours. NIS 105 to NIS 120 per ticket. Call 1-700-70-400 to book.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Watch The Game of Life, by Sonia Sudri, a haredi-oriented play that depicts the life of a North African Jewish woman who immigrates to France as a child with her parents and attains success on the national theater stage. She later becomes religious and moves to Israel.

Sudri teaches acting to haredi women at the Psifas acting school, and the show is based on her own life. Hebrew only. Babies and children are not admitted. While it is not explicitly stated, the performers would likely prefer to present the show to a women-only audience.

Beit Mazia, 18 Mesilat Yesharim St. at 7 p.m. NIS 70 per ticket. Call (02) 623- 0002 to book. For information about acting classes with Sudri, call 052-718-3525.

MONDAY, JULY 15

At the Jerusalem Theatre, attend a summer concert by the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, with Paul Goodwin conducting. Roughly 140 musical talents, ranging from ages 11 to 18, will perform Fanfare to Israel by Paul Ben-Haim; Symphony No. 39 in E Flat Major by Mozart; and conclude with Enigma Variations by Elgar.

Henry Crown Hall, 20 Marcus St. 7 p.m. NIS 116 to NIS 145 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

✱ Attend Hansel and Gretel, a Lyric Opera production of the 1893 opera adaptation of the same-titled Grimm Brothers’ fairy tale by Engelbert Humperdinck. Seen as a peak of German post-Wagner opera and folk singing, this family-oriented performance seems promising.

Hebrew Music Museum, 10 Yoel Moshe Salamon St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The opera starts at 8 p.m. NIS 120. Visit kikar-hamusica.com to book or call (02) 540-6505 to learn more.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Attend a Hebrew performance of the Alma Band at the Yellow Submarine as the trio offers a blend of indie music and faith-oriented lyrics. Their current tour features the release of their fourth album, The Heart Tablets.

13 Ha-Rekhavim St. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The sitting performance begins at 9:30 p.m. NIS 90 pre-booking; NIS 100 at the door. Call (02) 679-4040 to reserve.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Climb to the roof of Cinema by Sam Spiegel and watch the 1982 film classic E.T. as part of the film school’s Rooftop Cinema series. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this instant hit is about the friendship between a 10-year-old boy (Henry Thomas) and an alien being who wants to phone home, and, if possible, go home.

English with Hebrew subtitles. Drinks and music start at 7 p.m.; the film begins at 8:30 p.m. NIS 30. 3 Menora St. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Attend the opening of the 41st Jerusalem Film Festival at Sultan’s Pool and watch the 2024 comedy Thelma, written and directed by Josh Margolin. June Squibb plays the title role of an elderly woman who is conned by a scammer pretending to be her grandson Danny (Fred Hechinger) to get her to send him bail money. When Thelma realizes she was cheated, she seeks revenge. English with Hebrew subtitles.

8 p.m. NIS 64 per ticket. Call *9377 to book. Sultan’s Pool is an outdoor venue, so bring warm clothing in case the night turns chilly. Read more about the festival at jff.org.il/en.

