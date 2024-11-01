Jerusalem Post
Helen Zeray. (photo credit: Meron Ashenafi)
Helen Zeray.
(photo credit: Meron Ashenafi)

Jerusalem highlights: November 1-7

By HAGAY HACOHEN   NOVEMBER 1, 2024 12:36

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Attend the opening of “View from Beyond,” an exhibition of paintings by young Ethiopian artist Helen Zeray, curated by Dorit Gavish Shafir.

11 a.m. Jerusalem House of Quality, 12 Hebron Rd. Free.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Take part in the festive opening of a new exhibition of paintings by Daniel Oksenberg, winner of the 2024 Osnat Mozes Painting Prize. His works were described by the judges’ committee as “sensitive and sensual.” 

12 noon at Jerusalem Artists’ House, 12 Shmuel Hanagid St. Free.

Daniel Oksenberg, Untitled. (credit: ELAD SARIG)
Daniel Oksenberg, Untitled. (credit: ELAD SARIG)

✱ Attend Hatikva – Azrieli Foundation Concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. Conductor Omer Frenkel and soprano Efrat Gosh will perform “Fanfare to Israel,” by Paul Ben-Haim; “The Young Dead Soldiers,” by Shimon Cohen; “Kaddish,” by Zvi Avni; “Kol Nidrei,” by Max Bruch; and conclude the concert with a new work, “Eternal Silence,” by Josef Bardanashvili, based on surviving texts written by the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack and those who died during the Israel-Hamas war.

9 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Two hours. Free upon pre-registration. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Take in a morning Hebrew lecture by Yonatan Gat about the musical genre and its unique American identity. The talk will be followed by a screening of the 1952 classic film Singin’ in the Rain.

10 a.m. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. NIS 75 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Free hot jazz is performed today at Nocturno, presented by the budding young talents of the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance students who will be jamming on stage. 

Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Patrons are asked not to sign up unless they are attending so as not to take up seats that otherwise might be used by other jazz lovers. 7 Bezalel St. Call Amit at 054-7717442 to book.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Vocal artist Victoria Hanna and pianist Omri Mor will perform “Until the Wee Hours of the Night,” a unique concert of epic Israeli songs focused on women’s struggles. This is bound to be moving and uplifting.

7 p.m. The Jerusalem Music Center, 3 Yemin Moshe St. NIS 115-NIS 130 per ticket. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Visit the opening of “Bearer of Blessings,” a new exhibition of archaeology-focused works by Liav Mizrahi curated by Avital Wexler at HaMiffal. The opening includes a performance titled Birth Pangs, a Ritual of Weaving the Future, with Yael Serlin and Danielle Gallia-Kind.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. performance. 3 Hama’aravim St. Free. 

✱ Explore a new hobby with the Muslala carpentry course. Taught by Aliza Ashkenazi, students will build a bookshelf, a bench, and a coffee table during the 10 meetings. The classes are designed so that the carpentry methods and various tools are taught by doing.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 155 Jaffa Rd. NIS 2,600 for the course. Call Dani at 053-550-5204 to learn more and to sign up.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

The Yellow Submarine hosts Lola Marsh for an indie pop concert with band members Gil Landaue, Yael Shoshana Cohen, Mati Gilad, and Dekel Dvir. Fans of the television series Better Call Saul will recognize their version of “Something Stupid” from that program. 

NIS 134. 13 Harekavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book. 

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



