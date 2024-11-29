Jerusalem highlights: November 29 – December 5

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Visit the Agripas 12 gallery and see Aharon Kritzer’s new exhibition “Taking One of the Stones There,” curated by Yaron Kupershtock and Bilha Kritzer Aricha. This unusual exhibition, which takes its name from Genesis 28:11, fuses ancient stones with photographs of various Jerusalem scenes taken by Kritzer during the last three years.

The results are three groups of works on display: Boy/Girl; Wave; and Field. Each group contains dozens of works that visitors are invited to move around. In that way, they take an active part in the exhibition.

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday to Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Attend “Hallelujah! Sing to the Lord a New Song” performed by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. Conductor Assaf Benraf leads the Jerusalem A-Cappella Vocal Ensemble and the Jerusalem Oratorio Chamber Choir in a program that includes Mozart, Chopin, and Poulenc, as well as the Israeli premiere of Irena Svetova’s Psalms 33 (“Sing Joyfully to the Lord, You Righteous”).

8 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre. 90 minutes, with no intermission. NIS 135 to NIS 150 per ticket. 20 Marcus St. Call 1-700-70-4000 to book. A detail from ‘Field,’ see Friday (credit: Aharon Kritzer)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

Readers of this column might enjoy taking a break from all the pubs featured these past few weeks and gulp down a Liver Detox juice (NIS 16) at The Natural Choice Cafe, an English-speaking vegan and raw food eatery at 111 Agrippas St.

Hungry for more? The place offers a stir fry for NIS 40 and zoodles (zucchini-based “noodles”) for NIS 20.

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Visit The Coffeehouse, the 1988 novel by Egyptian Nobel Prize-winning author Naguib Mahfouz, during a special panel discussion held at the Museum for Islamic Art.

This is the second meeting in a series that showcases the relationship between the culinary arts and literature.

Speakers include food historian Limor Yungman, an expert on Arab cookbooks from the Middle Ages; and writer Almog Behar, who published “I Am of the Jews” (“Ana min al-Yahud”), a 2005 short story about an Israeli Jewish man who begins to speak Arabic in his grandfather’s Iraqi dialect.

The short story was published in Egypt in Arabic translation the following year in the Al-Hilal magazine.

This made Behar one of a handful of Israeli writers whose works have been translated into Arabic and presented to Egyptian readers.

5 p.m. 2 Palmach St. Hebrew only. Admission to the talk is included in the entrance ticket to the museum (NIS 44). One-hour long. Call (02) 566-1291 to book.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Attend a free jazz concert at the Yellow Submarine with classically trained pianist Katia Toobool, who is about to release a new album. Toobool will perform alongside Yonatan Levi on bass and Ofri Nehemya on drums in a free-spirited performance.

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show. This is a seated performance. 13 Harekevim St.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Watch the Cameri Theater’s Hebrew-language production of Edward Albee’s play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Efrat Ben-Zur plays Martha, the wife of university professor George (played by Micha Selektar) in this iconic theater production.

The drama explores the various ways that well-meaning people fail in life when George and Martha happen to meet a young couple – Nick and Honey (Tom Avni and Avigail Harari) – and the social evening spirals out of control.

Directed by Irad Rubinstain and translated by Dori Parnes, this production promises to be a splendid theater evening.

Jerusalem Theatre at 8:30 p.m. 20 Marcus St. NIS 110 to NIS 220. Hebrew with English and Hebrew subtitles. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

Enjoy a concert by the Jerusalem Quartet at the YMCA. Violinists Alexander Pavlovsky and Sergei Bresler, viola player Ori Kam, and cellist Kyril Zlotnikov perform works by Haydn, Shostakovich, and Dvorak.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 26 King David St. NIS 140 to NIS 155 per ticket. Call (02) 623-4347 to book. Visit www.jerusalem-quartet.com for more information.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.