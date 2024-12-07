'David the Servant King': A biblical musical on King David for women - review

When a sneak preview concert of the new rock musical David the Servant King was staged by and for the women of Efrat and Gush Etzion after the events of Oct. 7, the response was so extraordinary that a second performance was scheduled.

As the war continues, the message and hope conveyed by this concert, planned for the Shalva National Center in Jerusalem on December 19, becomes more relevant and necessary.

The full production, with lyrics and music by Shlomit Koffler Weinreb, awaits funding.

“We are in the process of getting donations to fund the full musical. This upcoming concert is a sneak preview. It doesn’t include all the songs or any dialogue and is lightly staged, unlike the full version, which will include many scenes with dialogue, full characterization, and, of course, all the music,” Weinreb told In Jerusalem.

Weinreb was inspired to write a musical about King David after reading the midrash (rabbinic commentary) that describes the incredibly difficult and trying circumstances of David’s childhood and young adult years before he was anointed. A scene from 'David the Servant King.' (credit: Beth Goldstein Lanin)

She said, “I was astounded by how a person who had suffered so much shame, humiliation, and ridicule, [who was] considered to be the lowest of the low – how he could raise himself to such a degree to become the man we know as King David. The story moved me tremendously.”

Weinreb wanted to tell the story to give people an even greater appreciation of David, considering what he had to overcome.

“To my knowledge, this is the first theatrical production to bring this midrash to light.

From humble beginnings to king of Judah: The story of King David

“The musical follows David’s story from infancy to when he was crowned king of Yehuda [Judah], his ancestral tribe. It includes David’s electrifying and stunningly relevant speech before and after he kills Goliath,” Weinreb explained.

Based on extensive research and a small degree of literary license, Weinreb, who began dreaming of this musical in 2017, created David the Servant King after she made aliyah in 2021. She called this project her “secret ambition.”

Initially, she had no idea how she’d make this dream a reality because although she’d written hundreds, perhaps thousands, of songs and melodies, she’d never written a play before.

“Most of the music for the show was written years ago as melodies only, with no lyrics. I have been a prolific songwriter since I was a child.

“When I knew I needed a song for a scene, I would identify the feeling I wanted the scene and song to convey, and then go through my library of melodies to choose the one that fit that feeling. Once I had the right melody, it was easy and natural for me to write the lyrics,” Weinreb explained.

The lightly staged preview electrified the audience at the concert’s premiere on September 15.

The audience members’ responses to the first performance included effusive praise such as, “I was moved to the depths of my soul!” “I was spellbound from beginning to end!” and “The most amazing, uplifting production!”

The impact of the production on the cast, who rehearsed twice a week for three months as the war neared the one-year mark, was equally noteworthy.

Ariella Anouchi, who plays David’s brother Eliav, commented, “This show has been such a lifeline for me for the past three months that we’ve been busy in rehearsals, being able to have this anchor in such tumultuous times.

“We’re all riding the waves of life and existence, and being able to be accompanied by David HaMelech’s [King David’s] poetry has been such a lifeline. Whether it’s the highs or the lows, he’s there to articulate what we’re feeling and to [help us] not feel so alone in this journey.

“No matter what I came to rehearsals with, being able to be with such a powerful and creative group of women, being able to put our challenges and our difficulties aside and really show up to create something beautiful and meaningful and impactful has been such a zechut [merit].”

Jennifer Fleisher, who plays Netanel, another brother, enthused, “This really is a fantastic story! The music is fun, meaningful, [and] powerful. Every song has its purpose and is based in Torah. I think that is something that the world needs, and this show should be played everywhere.”

Simcha Orman, who plays Radai, another brother, reflected on how during these difficult and trying times, people are anxious and afraid.

“When you see David kill Goliath and [hear] lines like“Drive out the Philistines! Vanquish your enemies! There is a God in Israel!’ you are strengthened, and you are inspired. Every single rehearsal we’ve had, I walked away feeling strengthened and inspired. It’s given all of us a place to feel empowered, and that’s important during these times.”

Tamar Rabinowitz, who plays David’s mother, Netzevet, described how the “magnificent production, script, and songs” have given her a change of perspective and the nechama [comfort] of knowing that what we, as Jews, are going through today is not new.

She elaborated saying, “It’s a continuation of what our people have gone through for thousands of years. And how the hope, and more than the hope, the complete knowing, the steadfast faithfulness that we will see through this as well.

“There will be a king from the line of David HaMelech that will rise again in Israel with Jewish people.

“I have been able to put in perspective that we are a continuation of history, and it brings a sense of joy and magnitude to what Shlomit has put together that we’ve been able to do together as the daughters of Israel.”

Avital Macales, who plays David, revealed that one of the most meaningful songs for her is “How the Mighty Have Fallen.”

“I feel like for the past year during this war, our brain[s] can’t contain all of the loss that our country and our nation have endured.

“To be able to sing about the falling of Saul and Jonathan in such a poignant lament, I feel, gives room for everybody to open up their heart a little bit, let a little bit of crying out, and then go back to protecting it because it’s not over yet, and we need all the strength we can get.

“However, there is so much strength in our nation, and we see that. I see that with every single cast member – she brings her light and her positivity. This has been a wonderful place for us to be free to sing and dance, no matter what happens outside.”

Weinreb concluded that she has felt tremendously blessed and guided throughout this process, “particularly because I have such an outstanding, talented cast and team to help bring the dream to life.

“I especially want to acknowledge Avital Macales, a sweet singer, who plays David with a deep and perceptive understanding of his heart.” 