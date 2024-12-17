Art fair with works by wounded IDF soldiers, Oct. 7 survivors opens Wednesday

An arts fair taking place on Wednesday in Ganei Tikva will feature a group of extraordinary artists, IDF soldiers injured since October 7 and survivors of the Supernova music festival massacre.

Held in collaboration with the Re’im Association, the Creating Hope Art Fair will display its works as part of the artists’ rehabilitation journeys, with each piece telling a deeply personal story, shaped by the devastating events of October 7.

The initiative is led by Itay Atias and Elisha Shmuelian who have transformed their own experiences of trauma into a mission to foster connection and hope through art.

Atias and Shmuelian, childhood friends and soldiers, were thrust into intense battles on October 7, near Gaza. Their heroic efforts included rescuing dozens of female soldiers from the Re’im base amid heavy fire. Tragically, their unit suffered significant losses, and both sustained critical injuries.

During their long and challenging rehabilitation, the pair discovered the transformative potential of art, which helped them toward recovery, “physically and cognitively,” they explained to The Jerusalem Post. ELISHA SHMUELIAN (left) and Itay Atias. (credit: Itay Atias)

“It helped restore the coordination between eye and hand. Emotionally, it allowed us to express ourselves through painting, reigniting [our] passion for connecting people – civilians and soldiers alike.”

“Art has the power to heal,” they continue. “Not only ourselves but also a broad spectrum of individuals affected by the ongoing war.”

The two established the fair to support survivors of the Nova massacre, financially strained reservists, and the local artist community, with the aim of helping to revive hope, rebuild the younger generation, and guide them toward resilience.

“The inspiration behind this project was the understanding that we are not alone on this journey,” they said.

The name of the fair, they add, delivers a profound message: “This generation is one of victory and renewal.”

Stories of strength and resilience

The fair provides a stage for a broad array of powerful and moving stories. One standout work is by a tank commander, Itai Dori. His painting portrays a father, clad in military gear, sitting on a bench with his young child on the far end.

“The image poignantly depicts today’s grim reality and the somber future no soldier wishes for but knows might await,” say Atias and Shmuelian, adding that its “realism and raw emotion,” strikes a particular chord.

Other artists have also poured their experiences into their craft. Roni Sif, a Nova festival survivor, found solace through spiritual and natural art after a healing journey in the East.

Yasmin Mastai, who endured a harrowing seven-hour escape under fire, discovered art as a remedy for her soul. Rakheli Nehemias, another Nova survivor, uses fashion and creative expression to bring joy back into her life.

Ariel Saat channels his trauma into art and tattoos, a medium through which he processes the loss of friends – after being injured in Kfar Aza. Roy Goldberg from Kibbutz Re’im turned to music as a tool for emotional recovery. Yehonatan Ben Shabbat, injured by an explosive device in Rafah, is rebuilding his life through his business. Omer Kohana, wounded during Operation Swords of Iron, found peace in jewelry design.

Beyond a platform for self-expression and a showcase for such profound individual stories, the fair offers a unifying experience, connecting people through creativity.

Atias and Shmuelian describe how the fair has been a source of inspiration for its artists, “encouraging them to overcome personal challenges, manage daily routines, and engage in meaningful, unifying artistic encounters.”

The event’s timing on the Day of Appreciation for Wounded Soldiers and Victims of Hostilities carries special weight. It provides the artists an opportunity to “close a personal circle while raising awareness” through their creative contributions.

‘Survived to Tell – Be the Witness’ VR project

A unique addition to the fair is “Survived to Tell – Be the Witness,” an innovative VR (virtual reality) project led by Nimrod Palmakh, CEO of ISRAEL-is, dedicated to improving global perceptions of Israel.

Palmakh, a reserve major who fought during the attack on Gaza-border kibbutzim, documented the harrowing events he witnessed, creating an immersive work that brings the stories of survivors and rescuers to life, capturing the intensity of their experiences while honoring their pain and dignity.

“I knew that I didn’t want to hold this story to myself,” Palmakh told the Post. “I had to find an effective way to bring people with me [and] share with people what I saw with my own eyes, and what I felt while I was there on October 7.”

Designed particularly to connect with younger generations, the project recognizes empathy as a “powerful tool” for communication. It depicts survivor testimonies, including Palmakh’s own, and rare 360-degree footage from affected areas.

Not only has the project provided a means of catharsis, it also serves as a mechanism to fight on what he describes as the “eighth front” of the war: public sentiment, “the advocacy and media front.”

Since its inception, the experience has been shown to 15,000 people worldwide, receiving overwhelmingly positive reactions.

“No one can stay indifferent to it. It raises dialog, it raises questions, it raises a lot of emotions.”

Ganei Tikva Mayor Lizy Delaricha described the fair as a testament to human resilience.

“The Creating Hope Art fair is not just a fair. It is a story of courage, of confronting the impossible, and of the human capacity to find light even in the darkest moments,” she said.

“Amid all the pain, within the process of physical and emotional rehabilitation, they discovered the power of art. Art, which at first seemed like a peripheral activity, became a profound tool for processing pain, creating new meaning, and expressing oneself.”

The Creating Hope Art Fair will be held Wed., Dec. 18 at Merkaz HaBama, Carmel 20, Ganei Tikva; 5-10 p.m. The official ceremony begins at 7 p.m.