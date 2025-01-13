Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
EVIATAR BANAI will bring his new show 'Sihot Shalom' to the Eilat fray. (photo credit: ARIEL EFRON)
EVIATAR BANAI will bring his new show 'Sihot Shalom' to the Eilat fray.
(photo credit: ARIEL EFRON)

Stars line up for Eilat's Red Sea guitar festival

By BARRY DAVIS   JANUARY 13, 2025 07:56

Over the past five years the Red Sea Guitar Festival has proven to be a crowd-puller. And why shouldn’t it be? The combo of guitar-led acts and pre-summer sunshine down in Eilat is the perfect recipe for a delightful spring break, great entertainment, and inducing a sense of fun, thrills and spills.

The sixth edition of the event takes place by the gently lapping Red Sea on March 20-22, with plenty of A-listers on the roster. The likes of Eviatar Banai, Aviv Geffen, Dudu Tassa and Sarit Hadad should get the virtual box office spinning.

Banai is probably the leading headliner on the bill and will bring his new show, Sihot Shalom (Peace Talks), to the Eilat fray.

The repertoire for the festival curtain-raiser is something of a retrospective and culls material from right across Banai’s discography to date. The organizers call his support cast “the best band in the Middle East,” to which he adds a string quartet, no less.

Mizrachi-leaning rocker Tassa, too, will dip into a broad seam of numbers from his professional timeline, including cuts off his latest release, Shemesh Ve’anan (Sun and Cloud), as well as songs from earlier records.

SINGER-GUITARIST Dudu Tassa marries rock with the Iraqi sounds and rhythms he imbibed from his grandfather and great-uncle, the famous Al-Kuwaiti Brothers. (credit: DUDI HASSON)
SINGER-GUITARIST Dudu Tassa marries rock with the Iraqi sounds and rhythms he imbibed from his grandfather and great-uncle, the famous Al-Kuwaiti Brothers. (credit: DUDI HASSON)

The Hadad date looks primed to do the business, with the veteran Mizrachi vocalist hosting equally stellar singer Ninet Tayeb, whose own oeuvre covers a very broad arc of styles and genres. The first-time twinning also looks set to pack ’em in.

If you’re looking for variety with plenty of punch, with some more intricate local sounds thrown in, the Mosh Ben-Ari slot on the second day looks a winner.

Ben-Ari is a formidable performer with a singularly emotive vocal delivery, who has spread his gifts across all kinds of musical styles, including Mizrachi, rock, reggae, and bluesy efforts.

His gig also features an impressive slew of guests, including long-standing reggae-hip-hop act Hatikva 6 and Mizrachi music stalwarts, powerhouse guitarist Yehuda Keisar and singer Rami Danoch, who founded Tzlilei Ha’oud in 1974.

Lazer Lloyd is also on the agenda

Anglos and fans of American and British rock and pop should be happy to see the names of the Sixties band and Lazer Lloyd on the festival agenda. Their March 21 late night concert marks 40 years on the road for the Sixties, which specializes in covers of hits of the likes of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Animals, and the Mamas and the Papas. Together with US-born Lloyd, the band will play material from their joint program of hits by 1960s American rockers Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Other names to look out for in Eilat in March include seasoned rock-pop guitarist-vocalist Danny Sanderson and his show with rock group Monica Sex, indie duo Lola Marsh, a threesome fronted by singer-songwriter Micha Shitrit, and singer-songwriter-rapper Jasmin Moallem. The Agamim Hotel will also host free late-night sessions.

For tickets and more information: https://redseaguitarfestival.co.il



Related Tags
Eilat
Middle East
Red Sea
Israeli Music Festival
MUST MORE:
MUST

Stars line up for Eilat's Red Sea guitar festival

From Eviatar Banai to Sarit Hadad, Israel's top performers will bring their guitar-driven sounds to the seaside for three days of musical variety this March. 13/01/2025 7:56 AM
MUST

Two new shows at the Israel Museum expound on the subconscious

The “Lucid Dreams” exhibition and the Alma Mater sound, video, and light installation will run at the Israel Museum until June. 12/01/2025 10:48 PM
MUST

Local Testimony: Witnessing a tragedy in motion

The stirring impact of the rollout is amplified by the inescapable fact that we are still bogged down in a terrifying morass of regional violence, very close to home. 12/01/2025 12:11 PM
MUST SEE

Schubert's magic returns to Israel with month-long festival

The 19th annual Schubertiade Festival brings rare performances and musical treasures to venues across the country, including an Israeli premiere of a reconstructed Brahms quintet. 11/01/2025 10:18 AM
Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium
MUST

Jerusalem highlights: January 10-16

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 10/01/2025 4:13 PM
MUST

‘In the Blink of an Eye’: A new exhibition in Petah Tikva

Dalia Meraiot’s solo exhibition ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ is on display at the Blue Bird Gallery in Petah Tikva, curated by Sarah Raz. 06/01/2025 11:45 AM
MUST

Hope springs eternal: The eighth annual Outline Festival sheds light on some dark corners

The principal artistic premise of the event is the illustrative side of the visual realm, in addition to a slew of workshops, guided tours, master classes, live music, and animation screenings. 04/01/2025 2:35 PM
MUST

The Moshe Castel Museum showcases paintings by Yosef Ostrovsky

In addition to being a consummate portraitist, Yosef Ostrovsky was also an extremely rare example of a Soviet citizen who became a quintessentially Jewish painter. 04/01/2025 1:00 AM
MUST

'The Power of Love': Sharon Gershman's language of art

The current exhibition showcases a mosaic of Sharon Gershman’s inspirations, drawn from life’s experiences – relationships, music, dreams, spirituality, and deep emotional processes. 03/01/2025 7:34 PM
MUST

Top 10 reasons to leave the house: January 3-11

Fun events to take part in throughout Israel in the coming week. 03/01/2025 4:52 PM
Load more