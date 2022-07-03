The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Man who invented first cellphone says users need to 'get a life'

Martin Cooper, who invented the Motorola DynaTAC 8000x, said "You really spend five hours a day [on your phone]? Get a life!"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2022 01:50
Martin Cooper (photo credit: RICO SHEN/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Martin Cooper
(photo credit: RICO SHEN/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Martin Cooper, who is credited with the invention of the first cellular phone, on Thursday said that people who spend too much time on their phones need to "get a life," the New York Post reported.

In an interview with the BBC, Cooper, 93, who invented the Motorola DynaTAC 8000x, responding to a co-host who claimed she spent more than five hours per day on her phone, said "Do you really? You really spend five hours a day? Get a life!" and laughed.

The DynaTAC 8000x was huge compared to today's smartphones and weighed an astounding 2.5 lbs, according to the Post. Furthermore, it only had about 25 minutes of battery before it needed to recharge, a process that could take 10 hours. On top of all this, it cost almost $4000 when it hit the market in 1983.

However, at a time when the most advanced phones people had were wired to their cars, the wireless phone was revolutionary.

For the first-ever call using the phone, Cooper called his rival Joel Engel, then-head engineer of AT&T, the Post added.

First cellphone call ever

“Joel, this is Marty. I’m calling you from a cellphone, a real handheld portable cellphone.”

Martin Cooper in the first-ever cellphone call

“Joel, this is Marty,” he said. “I’m calling you from a cellphone, a real handheld portable cellphone.”

According to Metro.co.uk, despite the fact that Cooper is regarded as the "father of the cell phone," he admitted that he does not use it much.

Metro cited a study by WhistleOut that surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that millennials spend nearly a quarter of their lives on their phones.



Tags technology innovation cellphone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by