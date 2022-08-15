Israeli wins NIS 40 million lottery jackpot, collects it a week later

A 35-year-old Israeli from central Israel won the massive NIS 40 million jackpot in Mifal HaPais' lottery.

However, the national lottery and betting service was forced to wait as the winner only arrived to collect his winning on Sunday, a full week after he became a millionaire.

The lottery winner recalled the moment he was told of his unexpected lottery win.

"I scanned my lottery ticket, as I have done a number of times in my life, with no expectations of any earning," Israel's new millionaire said. "I was speechless for a few hours after I got the notification telling me the amount of money I won.

"I couldn't contain my excitement. It was late at night so I had no one to call as I didn't want to wake anyone up." Following a sleepless night, the lottery winner went to work as usual, he said.

"No plans or fantasies" with NIS 40 million prize

He added that, in the week between winning the NIS 40 million and collecting it, he deliberated greatly on his plans with the money.

"In my core, I am connected to nature...I don't have any plans or fantasies on what I will do with the money," he said. "I am currently renting an apartment which I love, so I do not see a reason to immediately invest in property.

"It's still all very fresh in the mind. I need time to sit with myself and think about what's next," he admitted.

The prize winner did state he will continue in his current occupation, saying it was a "very clear choice" to make.