Lion mauls a man to death in Ghana zoo

Around noon on Sunday, a man gets mauled to death by a lion after entering the lion's enclosure at Ghana's Accra Zoo.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 19:25

Updated: AUGUST 29, 2022 19:33
YASHA THE lioness is seen with her six-week-old Asiatic lion cubs, at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in on May 6 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
YASHA THE lioness is seen with her six-week-old Asiatic lion cubs, at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in on May 6
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A lion at Ghana's Accra Zoo mauled a man to death after he entered its enclosure over the weekend, the government said in a statement.

At around noon local time on Sunday, security guards on patrol noticed that the middle-aged victim had climbed over a tall mesh fence and entered the enclosure of a lion, a lioness and two cubs.

His motivation has yet to be determined.

"The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions," the state Forestry Commission said on Sunday, adding that the man had died from wounds he sustained in the attack.

Authorities are investigating the incident

Lions enjoying an activity given to them by handlers at the safari (credit: Courtesy)Lions enjoying an activity given to them by handlers at the safari (credit: Courtesy)

None of the animals escaped during the incident and the enclosure remains secure, the statement said.

Lions are a top attraction at Accra Zoo, where reinforced mesh fencing allows visitors to view the predators up close.



