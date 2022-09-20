The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gerard Pique spotted kissing new boo in Paris - exclusive

Following the rush of anger targeting Gerard Pique for allegedly cheating on Shakira with Bar Rafaeli, he was now spotted kissing his new girlfriend in Paris.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 14:03
Gerard Pique spotted with his new girlfriend after rumors broke that he cheated on her with Shakira in Paris. (photo credit: COURTESY/MAARIV)
Gerard Pique spotted with his new girlfriend after rumors broke that he cheated on her with Shakira in Paris.
(photo credit: COURTESY/MAARIV)

Famed soccer player Gerard Pique was spotted on Sunday getting cute and cuddly with his new girlfriend in Paris in exclusive new photos.

These photos came to light while the entire world has been up in arms at Pique over a new report that came out this week alleging that he cheated on Shakira when they were together with Israeli model and personality Bar Rafaeli.

The Barcelona star was seen in a close and intimate conversation with a blonde woman in a restaurant located in a luxurious and well-known Parisian hotel on Sunday.

So, the question on everybody's minds is: Who is she?

These photos were obtained exclusively by Maariv's TMI, a sister publication of The Jerusalem Post.

Gerard Pique spotted with his new girlfriend after rumors broke that he cheated on her with Shakira in Paris. (credit: COURTESY/MAARIV) Gerard Pique spotted with his new girlfriend after rumors broke that he cheated on her with Shakira in Paris. (credit: COURTESY/MAARIV)

As you may remember, Pique and Shakira announced their separation four months ago after over a decade of marriage.

According to entertainment media in Spain, the Barca midfielder was caught red-handed by Shakira while cheating. These reports have yet to be independently confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.

Who is this mystery woman?

The woman seen getting up close and personal with Pique is Clara Chia Marti, a model 12 years younger than the soccer star who works with him on one of his projects.

The two are currently enjoying a vacation in Paris. As you can see, they can't keep their hands off each other!



Tags soccer barcelona relationships fc barcelona Shakira
