Watch: How many time does 17 appear in this puzzle?

A TikToker posted a video in which the number 71 appears dozens of times, but there are also some unusual numbers.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 17:40
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

A new numbers game has left social media users on TikTok confused. A TikToker posted a video in which the number 71 appears dozens of times, but there are also some unusual numbers. How long will it take you to find them?

A young man, Philip Maiyo, recently posted a video on TikTok and managed to distract 490.9 thousand viewers. "How many times does the number 17 appear in the picture?" the TikToker wrote.

@philipmaiyo #nourisheveryyou #brainfood #brainteasers #opticalillusion ♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

The puzzle can be difficult and confusing because you have to look carefully at all the characters that appear in the picture to find the irregular numbers.

What were the comments on the viral video?

A person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)A person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

The video that was shared by Maiyo received thousands of comments, and many viewers commented how many times they've seen the two-digit number appear, and yet, all the answers were different. 

"Six seconds? The searching is making me dizzy," one person commented. Another person wrote, "I saw four," and another person wrote, "First try."

Were you able to find all of them? Don't worry, we couldn't find them either.  The number 17 is found four times in the picture.



