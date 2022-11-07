Watch: How many time does 17 appear in this puzzle?

A new numbers game has left social media users on TikTok confused. A TikToker posted a video in which the number 71 appears dozens of times, but there are also some unusual numbers. How long will it take you to find them?

A young man, Philip Maiyo, recently posted a video on TikTok and managed to distract 490.9 thousand viewers. "How many times does the number 17 appear in the picture?" the TikToker wrote.

The puzzle can be difficult and confusing because you have to look carefully at all the characters that appear in the picture to find the irregular numbers.

What were the comments on the viral video?

The video that was shared by Maiyo received thousands of comments, and many viewers commented how many times they've seen the two-digit number appear, and yet, all the answers were different.

"Six seconds? The searching is making me dizzy," one person commented. Another person wrote, "I saw four," and another person wrote, "First try."

Were you able to find all of them? Don't worry, we couldn't find them either. The number 17 is found four times in the picture.