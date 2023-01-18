The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

What is the best place to hide in case of a nuclear attack? - study

Experts say that in case of a nuclear attack, people would only have a matter of seconds to get to safety before it is too late.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 19:16

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2023 19:17
Nuclear bomb explosion (photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)
Nuclear bomb explosion
(photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

It is no secret that a nuclear explosion has the potential to cause irreversible harm. Should we find ourselves faced with a nuclear attack, knowing the best solution for protecting ourselves could be a matter of life and death.

Nuclear attacks come with many risks -  anything within arms reach would be vaporized, and even those within a large radius would be at risk of facing radiation risks. These are not the only risks you'd experience with an explosion of this nature.

Nuclear blasts cause explosion-generated waves increasing airspeed and forces that are strong enough to lift even the largest people into the air and cause serious injuries.

In a recent peer-reviewed study by researchers from the University of Nicosia titled "Nuclear explosion impact on humans indoors," published in the Physics of Fluids journal on Tuesday, an atomic bomb explosion was simulated to see how people who sought shelter indoors would fair. 

There were multiple damage zones identified. In the moderate zone, blast waves were strong enough to bring buildings to a crumble and injure people who were caught outside. However, buildings with a firm structure (typically concrete-based) were able to continue standing.

Modeling a nuclear blast

Using a computer modeling system to study the movements of nuclear blast waves through firm structures, researchers were able to determine the best - and worst - places to be during a nuclear attack.

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/DESMOND BOYLAN) A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/DESMOND BOYLAN)

"Before our study, the danger to people inside a concrete-reinforced building that withstands the blast wave was unclear," said one of the study's authors, Dimitris Drikakis. "Our study shows that high airspeeds remain a considerable hazard and can still result in severe injuries or even fatalities."

Their results were shocking. Remaining in a "sturdy" building is not nearly enough to avoid the risks associated with a nuclear attack. Tight spaces threaten increased airspeed and blast waves have the ability to reflect off of walls and bend around corners. According to the study, in the worst possible cases, the blast's ability to produce such force can create one equivalent to "18 times a human's body weight." 

"The most dangerous critical indoor locations to avoid are the windows, the corridors, and the doors," one of the study's authors, Ioannis Kokkinakis, stated. "People should stay away from these locations and immediately take shelter. Even in the front room facing the explosion, one can be safe from the high airspeeds if positioned at the corners of the wall facing the blast."

Study authors were able to say one thing for sure: if a nuclear attack does happen, you've got only a matter of seconds to act... otherwise, it's too late. Finding a safe place is crucial, and needs to happen as soon as possible.

"There will also be increased radiation levels, unsafe buildings, damaged power and gas lines, and fires," said Drikakis.

"People should be concerned about all the above and seek immediate emergency assistance."



Tags Nuclear iran nuclear threat nuclear bomb emergency
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by