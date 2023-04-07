The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Possible UFO spotted near Russian nuclear power plant - report

While the nature of the UFO is not clear, Russian military officials are reportedly certain that it wasn't a drone or an airplane. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 11:55
UFO (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
UFO (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A UFO (unidentified flying object) was spotted Wednesday near Russia's Leningrad Nuclear Power Planet in the city of Sosnovy Bor in the Leningrad Oblast, Russian media reported.

While the nature of the UFO is not clear, Russian military officials, who are investigating the incident, are at the very least certain that it wasn't a drone or an airplane. 

"The unknown object moved at the speed of the wind," a Russian official told the Russian state news agency TASS. "This means it doesn't have engines, which means it isn't a drone or an airplane."

"This means it doesn't have engines, which means it isn't a drone or an airplane."

Russian official

Other local media reports over Telegram said the UFO was located 10,000 meters in the sky and moving at 200 kilometers an hour.

However, in a later statement, Leningrad Oblast Deputy Governor Mikhail Ilyin said the information about the UFO wasn't true, RIA reported.

Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant in Russia (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A source cited by TASS said that the Russian military is monitoring the UFO, but isn't concerned.

UFOs in the news

UFOs, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), have been more prominent in the news lately.

This is most evident in reports surrounding the alleged Chinese spy balloons that have been spotted in the US and Canada.

However, other UFO reports have also centered on extraterrestrials, such as renewed discourse surrounding the interstellar object 'Oumuamua and the work done by US intelligence and NASA. 

Previous reports of UFOs in Russia

This isn't the first time this year that there were reports of a UFO incident in Russia.

Back in January, Russian air defenses reportedly shot down a UFO in the Rostov Oblast near the Ukrainian border.

That UFO's identity was also unclear, but at the time, any possibility of it being a probe for some kind of advanced alien life was dismissed. Rather, many in Russia, such as lawmaker Anatoly Wasserman, claimed it was a drone sent by Ukraine.

The Rostov Oblast is very close to Ukraine and is located along the Sea of Azov, a vital strategic waterway in the Russia-Ukraine War.

However, the Leningrad Oblast is much farther away from Ukraine, and is instead farther north, bordering Estonia and Finland.

The origin and nature of this UFO, if the reports are correct and it actually exists, is still unknown.



