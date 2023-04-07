The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli psychic Uri Geller: 'I've got Donald Trump's DNA'

Uri Geller boasts a signed MAGA hat from Donald Trump, but one that has four strands of the former president's hair in it. Geller also shared his excitement over Pokémon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 14:16
Israeli psychic and mystifier Uri Geller and former US president Donald Trump. (photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS, REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER)
Israeli psychic and mystifier Uri Geller is in possession of the DNA of former US president Donald Trump, the spoon-bender announced in a video.

Taken at his museum in Jaffa, Geller shows a framed Make America Great Again hat signed by the former president, who Geller claims to have known for 50 years.

But this hat seems to have a secret that not even Trump knew about.

"What he didn't notice is that there are four strands of his hair in there," Geller said. "I got his DNA!"

Uri Geller and Pokemon

The video then swiftly pivots to what Geller says is the real reason behind his video: Pokémon.

Over 20 years ago, Geller filed a lawsuit against Nintendo because of one of their Pokémon, Kadabra. This psychic-type Pokémon wielding a spoon was given the name "Yungeller" in Japanese, something Geller took offense to as an improper use of his likeness. 

GELLER POSES by the Geller Effect, a 1976 Cadillac covered in over 2,000 bent spoons, forks, and other cutlery. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) GELLER POSES by the Geller Effect, a 1976 Cadillac covered in over 2,000 bent spoons, forks, and other cutlery. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

This is far from unprecedented, as several iconic Pokémon have also been named after real-life figures.

Ultimately, Geller won the lawsuit and as a result, while Kadabra continued to appear in the Pokémon video games, it was banned from the trading card game for decades. Until recently, that is, when Geller suddenly dropped the lawsuit.

Recently, the card was allowed back into circulation.

"I built a shrine for the Yungeller Pokémon!" Geller declares, showing an entire display dedicated to the Gen 1 psychic-type Pokémon.

He then pulled out an extra-large copy of the upcoming Kadabra card.

"I'm so happy, I love Nintendo, I love Pokémon and I love the fact that you can all have the Yungeller card again," he said.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.



