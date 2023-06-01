This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Leaving your clothes aside and walking naked on the beach is no longer taboo, as it was in the past. The ratings, which were published on CNN, was compiled by the Naturist Society. From resorts in South America that prohibit the use of clothing, to the man-made beach strip in Europe, there are many places where you can work on your tan completely naked.

Whether you are looking for a secluded naturist retreat, or just to get to the beach and bare everything without fear, these are the nudist beaches that you should check out. Plus: there is also an Israeli surprise! Would you expect a beach at the Dead Sea to cater to nudists?

At the same time, after a hiatus of several years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Free the Nipple campaign has returned, as part of which bare-chested parades are held in many cities around the world, including New York, Vancouver and Paris. In the meantime, there are many places where you can swim, build sand castles or just hang out on naked beaches.

These are the top-ranked nude beaches worldwide

If you're looking to really immerse yourself in the world of nude beaches, we have the perfect list for you. Every beach offers something different, so be sure to research which would best fit what you are looking for!

See the full list here:

Playa Naturista Chihuahua, Uruguay

Nida Nude Beach, Lithuania

Little Palm Beach, Waiheke, New Zealand

Nugal Beach, Croatia

Moshup Beach, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, USA

Black's Beach, La Jolla, California, USA

Lady Bay Beach, Sydney, Australia

Buhne 16, Sylt, Germany

Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada

Red Beach, Crete, Greece

Anse de Grande Saline, San Bartholomew, Caribbean

Platja des Cavallets, Ibiza, Spain

Little Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Cap d'Agde beach, France

Mpenjati Beach, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Playa Zipolite, Oaxaca, Mexico

Metzoke Dragot, Dead Sea, Israel

Praia Massarandupió, Bahia, Brazil

Spiaggia di Guvano, Vernazza, Italy

Haulover Beach Park, Miami, Florida, USA