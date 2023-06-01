The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Being naked isn't the same kind of taboo it was before. The Naturist Society released a list ranking the best nude beaches worldwide - and an Israeli beach made the cut.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 02:37
Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Leaving your clothes aside and walking naked on the beach is no longer taboo, as it was in the past. The ratings, which were published on CNN, was compiled by the Naturist Society. From resorts in South America that prohibit the use of clothing, to the man-made beach strip in Europe, there are many places where you can work on your tan completely naked.

Whether you are looking for a secluded naturist retreat, or just to get to the beach and bare everything without fear, these are the nudist beaches that you should check out. Plus: there is also an Israeli surprise! Would you expect a beach at the Dead Sea to cater to nudists?

At the same time, after a hiatus of several years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Free the Nipple campaign has returned, as part of which bare-chested parades are held in many cities around the world, including New York, Vancouver and Paris. In the meantime, there are many places where you can swim, build sand castles or just hang out on naked beaches.

These are the top-ranked nude beaches worldwide

If you're looking to really immerse yourself in the world of nude beaches, we have the perfect list for you. Every beach offers something different, so be sure to research which would best fit what you are looking for! 

See the full list here:

Playa Naturista Chihuahua, Uruguay

Nida Nude Beach, Lithuania

Little Palm Beach, Waiheke, New Zealand

Nugal Beach, Croatia

Moshup Beach, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, USA

Black's Beach, La Jolla, California, USA

Lady Bay Beach, Sydney, Australia

Buhne 16, Sylt, Germany

Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada

Red Beach, Crete, Greece

Anse de Grande Saline, San Bartholomew, Caribbean

Platja des Cavallets, Ibiza, Spain

Little Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Cap d'Agde beach, France

Mpenjati Beach, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Playa Zipolite, Oaxaca, Mexico

Metzoke Dragot, Dead Sea, Israel

Praia Massarandupió, Bahia, Brazil

Spiaggia di Guvano, Vernazza, Italy

Haulover Beach Park, Miami, Florida, USA



Tags beach nature swimming Sea
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by