Just how wealthy is the Emirati royal family?

Explore the extravagant wealth of the UAE royal family, with theur lavish palaces, yachts, private jets, and an awe-inspiring car collection.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 12:15
Members of the Royal family sit while receiving condolences after the death of late President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS, United Arab Emirates Ministry of Presidential Affairs/Handout via REUTERS )
Members of the Royal family sit while receiving condolences after the death of late President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS, United Arab Emirates Ministry of Presidential Affairs/Handout via REUTERS )
(photo credit: REUTERS, United Arab Emirates Ministry of Presidential Affairs/Handout via REUTERS )

The royal family in Abu Dhabi, known as the "House of Nahyan," is worth a staggering sum that surpasses the combined wealth of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. They lead lives of unimaginable luxury, with possessions that include a palace larger than the Pentagon, a fleet of private jets, and an enviable collection of cars. This article delves into the opulence and grandeur of the UAE royal family, shedding light on their extravagant lifestyle.

The palace and property empire

At the heart of the royal family's vast property holdings is "Qasr Al-Watan," the presidential palace of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. This grandiose structure spans 380,000 square meters and is valued at $475 million. Adorned with a white marble facade and limestone, the palace boasts a 37-meter-wide dome and a dazzling chandelier made of 350,000 crystal stones. The family also owns several other palaces worldwide, including the Chateau de Baillon near Paris.

London's Landlord: Sheikh Khalifa's Property Empire:

Former Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan earned the nickname "London's Landlord" due to his extensive property holdings in prestigious neighborhoods across England. By 2015, his property empire was estimated to be worth nearly $10 billion, rivaling the British royal family's portfolio.

(credit: REUTERS) (credit: REUTERS)

A jet fleet fit for royalty

The royal family's private jet fleet is nothing short of extraordinary. Consisting of eight aircraft, including an Airbus A320-200 and three Boeing 787-9s, the fleet is headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mohammed's personal collection includes a Boeing 747 worth $478 million and a Boeing 787 valued at $176 million. These luxurious jets feature multiple cabins, meeting rooms, entertainment rooms, luxury bathrooms, and even a spa.

(credit: REUTERS) (credit: REUTERS)

Yachts that exceed expectations

While Jeff Bezos recently made headlines with his $500 million superyacht, the Abu Dhabi royal family owns three of the world's top ten largest yachts. Azzam, the largest superyacht globally, was custom-built for Sheikh Khalifa. Stretching 180 meters, it can accommodate over 100 people and boasts a golf practice room, pearl inlays, and a unique chandelier that remains steady even in motion. The family's yacht collection also includes Blue, the fourth largest yacht worldwide, valued at $597 million. Blue offers luxurious amenities such as a dance floor, beach club, gym, spa, and beauty salon.

A remarkable car collection:

The royal family's car collection is nothing short of remarkable, with vehicles spread across four museums in the UAE and Morocco. Hamed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan's personal collection alone consists of over 700 vehicles, including the world's largest SUV—a ten-wheeled, 24-ton behemoth towering 6.4 meters high. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the other hand, owns shares in Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz AG, and possesses an impressive collection featuring luxury vehicles like Bugatti Veyrons, a Ferrari 599XX, a McLaren MC12, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, and a Lamborghini Reventon.

Investing in football:

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, owner of Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), made a significant investment in football by acquiring Manchester City in 2008 for $255 million. ADUG also holds an 81% stake in the City Football Group, which controls football clubs such as Manchester City, Mumbai City, Melbourne City, and New York City.

Expanding Cultural Horizons:

The Al-Nahyan family opened the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, a testament to their commitment to bridging the gap between Western and Eastern art. This magnificent museum, the largest in the Arabian Peninsula, houses remarkable artworks, including a statue of a Bactrian princess from 3000 BC, a portrait by Paul Gauguin, and Leonardo da Vinci's renowned painting, La Belle Ferronnière.

The UAE royal family's wealth is a testament to their immense power and influence. With properties, yachts, private jets, and a stunning car collection worth billions, they lead lives of unparalleled luxury. Their opulent lifestyle serves as a symbol of their prominence and contributes to the legacy of the "House of Nahyan" in Abu Dhabi.



