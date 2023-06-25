The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Signs of extraterrestrial life? Astronomers detect unprecedented space signals

Researchers speculate that a mysterious celestial body is sending signals to Earth at regular intervals, raising questions about extraterrestrial contact.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 16:05
The Moon and the Earth from space (photo credit: From the Twitter of the South Korean Space Agency)
The Moon and the Earth from space
(photo credit: From the Twitter of the South Korean Space Agency)

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have detected radio wave signals being transmitted to Earth at an astonishing rate of approximately three times per hour. This phenomenon, never before observed in space, has sparked speculation among researchers that it could potentially be a deliberate attempt by unidentified extraterrestrial beings to establish contact with humanity.

Scientists from Australia are currently engrossed in the task of deciphering and analyzing the perplexing messages and signals received from the vastness of outer space. They strongly believe that these transmissions may be an attempt by extraterrestrial life forms residing on distant planets to initiate communication with our species. According to a report published in the British newspaper The Mirror, researchers have confirmed the extraterrestrial origin of these signals, suggesting the presence of "aliens living on another world and endeavoring to contact our planet." The report also states that "an unidentified object has been transmitting messages to our world."

Who is trying to contact Earth? (credit: REUTERS) Who is trying to contact Earth? (credit: REUTERS)

These signals are believed to be evidence of an unidentified celestial body situated an astounding 4,000 light years away from us. Astronomers describe this enigmatic entity as unlike anything ever observed in space.

Observations made by scientists have revealed that this mysterious object releases a significant burst of energy every 18 minutes, occurring three times per hour. Dr. Natasha Hurley-Walker, an astrophysicist involved in the study, suggests that these signals could potentially serve as evidence of extraterrestrial life and represent a crucial breakthrough in this field. Reflecting on the significance of this discovery, Dr. Harley-Walker muses, "Is this the moment when we finally discover that the truth is out there?" Initially, she analyzed the data with skepticism, suspecting that the signals might be mere interference. However, after 18 minutes of continuous observation, she observed the signals repeating themselves with the same frequency and originating from the exact same location. This intriguing consistency has solidified the scientists' determination to further investigate this phenomenon.



Tags space Alien Astronomy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by