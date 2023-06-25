In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have detected radio wave signals being transmitted to Earth at an astonishing rate of approximately three times per hour. This phenomenon, never before observed in space, has sparked speculation among researchers that it could potentially be a deliberate attempt by unidentified extraterrestrial beings to establish contact with humanity.

Scientists from Australia are currently engrossed in the task of deciphering and analyzing the perplexing messages and signals received from the vastness of outer space. They strongly believe that these transmissions may be an attempt by extraterrestrial life forms residing on distant planets to initiate communication with our species. According to a report published in the British newspaper The Mirror, researchers have confirmed the extraterrestrial origin of these signals, suggesting the presence of "aliens living on another world and endeavoring to contact our planet." The report also states that "an unidentified object has been transmitting messages to our world."

Who is trying to contact Earth? (credit: REUTERS)

These signals are believed to be evidence of an unidentified celestial body situated an astounding 4,000 light years away from us. Astronomers describe this enigmatic entity as unlike anything ever observed in space.

Observations made by scientists have revealed that this mysterious object releases a significant burst of energy every 18 minutes, occurring three times per hour. Dr. Natasha Hurley-Walker, an astrophysicist involved in the study, suggests that these signals could potentially serve as evidence of extraterrestrial life and represent a crucial breakthrough in this field. Reflecting on the significance of this discovery, Dr. Harley-Walker muses, "Is this the moment when we finally discover that the truth is out there?" Initially, she analyzed the data with skepticism, suspecting that the signals might be mere interference. However, after 18 minutes of continuous observation, she observed the signals repeating themselves with the same frequency and originating from the exact same location. This intriguing consistency has solidified the scientists' determination to further investigate this phenomenon.