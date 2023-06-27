The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Shocking discovery: Man tests positive on pregnancy test, leaves doctor astonished

A 42-year-old man's severe abdominal pain leads to a surprising positive pregnancy test, a shocking diagnosis, and many medical questions.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 16:52
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A 42-year-old Jordanian man sought medical attention suffering excruciating abdominal pain. After undergoing tests, it was revealed that he tested positive for pregnancy, leaving the doctor astounded and perplexed.

Additional tests ended up uncovering a startling revelation about the man's condition, further complicating the medical mystery.

The patient visited his family doctor earlier this week, complaining of severe pain on the left side of his stomach. The medical team was initially bewildered by the test results, but the subsequent findings were far more concerning.

How did a man test positive on a pregnancy test?

Dr. Hussam Abu Farsakh, a Jordanian histopathology expert, shared this case with Al-Arabiya, stating, "A 42-year-old man experiencing stomach pain tested positive on a pregnancy test, which came as a complete surprise to the entire clinic."

Unsatisfied with the inexplicable result, Farsakh referred the patient for additional tests, ultimately revealing that the man was secreting pregnancy hormones due to a tumor that had metastasized to the liver.

Cancerous cells forming a lump in the pancreatic tissue (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/SCIENTIFIC ANIMATIONS INC.)Cancerous cells forming a lump in the pancreatic tissue (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/SCIENTIFIC ANIMATIONS INC.)

A video uploaded on Facebook depicted the liver biopsy procedure and subsequent histological examination, confirming the tumor's presence.

Farsakh further explained, "Following an abdominal CT scan, we obtained multiple tumor samples. Microscopic examination revealed the tumor was secreting pregnancy hormones, leading to the positive pregnancy test."

The patient's condition is believed to be a rare medical anomaly, necessitating specialized treatment.



