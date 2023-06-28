How many Israelis are graduating university, what are they studying?

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics recently released data for the 2021/22 academic year, shedding light on the number of students graduating from higher learning institutions and which fields of study are the most popular.

According to the report, a total of 88,200 students successfully graduated in 2021/22. Approximately 39,000 of these students are from universities, around 29,000 of them from academic colleges, 4,400 from the Open University, and 1,400 from teacher colleges.

Of particular interest is that the number of master's degree recipients has significantly increased. The report reveals an overall 4.5% rise in master's degree graduates. Notably, teacher colleges saw an impressive surge of 34.4% in master's degrees. Universities saw a more moderate rise of 7.8%, while academic colleges saw a decline of 14.5%.

Women outnumber men in receiving academic degrees

Women also outnumbered men among this academic year's graduates, comprising 62.2% of bachelor's degrees, 63.9% of master's degrees, and 50.4% of PhDs.

However, the Central Bureau of Statistics report also highlights academic accomplishments within specific demographics.

International Graduate School of Social Sciences (credit: CHEN GALILI/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

In the Arab sector, over 13,000 students received academic degrees, with 8,600 graduating with a bachelor's degree, 3,900 earning a master's degree, and 102 achieving a PhD.

Among the haredim, the rate of degree recipients stood at 5.4%, while among Ethiopians, the total number was 1.1%.