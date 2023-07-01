The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The fridge or the cupboard: where should Heinz ketchup be stored?

63.2% of the voters agreed with Heinz, saying that they keep their ketchup in the fridge but 36.8% of the respondents said they kept their ketchup in the cupboard.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2023 04:19
Packets of Heinz ketchup are shown in this photo illustration taken April 7, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/ILLUSTRATION)
Packets of Heinz ketchup are shown in this photo illustration taken April 7, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/ILLUSTRATION)

Heinz, known for their tomato ketchup and variety of other sauces, caused a stir on Twitter with a tweet made on Tuesday.

The tweet said, “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!”

Twitter users were divided, not only over the punctuation in the Tweet, but because many disagreed with the manufacturer. 

To settle the dispute, Heinz released a Twitter poll that accumulated 13,178 votes. 63.2% of the voters agreed with Heinz, saying that they keep their ketchup in the fridge but 36.8% of the respondents said they kept their ketchup in the cupboard.

Many Twitter respondents argued that the poll did not include their storage routine. 

“In the cupboard until opened then in the fridge, doesn't everyone?” asked @SassyLou31

The debate seems to have left Twitter and invaded the home of some ketchup lovers, who state that their house needs multiple bottles to accommodate everyone’s preference.

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland (credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland (credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)

“cold ketchup? ewww no lol we have one in the fridge bc my son likes it cold & one in the pantry bc the rest of us like it room temperature,” tweeted @AngieMG1208.

As The Jerusalem Post reported in 2022, Ketchup should not be stored in the fridge until after it is opened!

Experts are convinced that it is desirable to keep it outside the refrigerator and although in many restaurants you can see bottles of ketchup that sit outside for a whole day without refrigeration - you should know that Nicole Kulwicki, the brand manager of Heinz ketchup, says that the product does not need refrigeration - until after it is opened.

"Due to its natural acidity, Heinz ketchup is shelf-stable," she said. "However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions. We recommend keeping it refrigerated after opening to maintain the best product quality."



