These areas are breeding grounds for germs - are you cleaning them?

Unveiling cleaning oversights and expert tips to revitalize your space, including surprising spaces you never thought to clean.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 7, 2023 04:19
Cleaning [Illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cleaning [Illustrative]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Think you clean your house thoroughly? Even if you put in considerable effort, there are always overlooked areas that remain uncleaned. Recently, a cleaning expert on TikTok  @blueland, who specializes in eco-friendly cleaning products and reducing plastic waste, shared a video online titled "4 spots You are Forgetting to Clean" Let's explore these often-neglected spots and learn how to tackle them effectively.

@blueland Most of you said cabinets and around the fridge, but what about these 4 spots? #blueland #cleaningtiktok #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips ♬ original sound - Blueland

While the kitchen and bathroom demand regular attention, the cleaning guru suggests shifting our focus to the bedroom, focusing on the mattress. She emphasizes that neglecting the mattress can accumulate dust, sweat, and dead skin cells. Sprinkle baking soda powder on the mattress, allowing it to sit for a few hours before vacuuming.

Another frequently overlooked item that requires cleaning is the mat or rug in your bathroom. Found in nearly every home, this rug tends to retain moisture, becoming a breeding ground for bacteria and germs. Don't forget to wash it periodically in your washing machine, as the cleaning expert advises.

@blueland These 4 spots need some TLC too! Add them to your checklist. Are we missing anything? #blueland #cleaninghacks #cleantok #cleantips ♬ original sound - Blueland

If you heavily rely on your dishwasher, regular cleaning is essential to prevent neglect. The expert recommends running an empty dishwasher cycle using two glasses of white vinegar instead of dish detergent. This vinegar-infused hot water will inhibit bacterial growth and eliminate unpleasant odors from your appliance.

Lastly, the expert points out the commonly forgotten window screens as an area requiring attention. Her cleaning technique involves mixing boiling water with soap and using the solution to scrub the screen vigorously until dirt is removed. Finally, allow it to dry naturally.

In another video addressing the same topic, the expert highlights four additional overlooked areas: coffee machines, dishwasher filters, wall panels, and the oven door. For coffee machines, she suggests boiling a mixture of half vinegar and half water. Dishwasher filters should be disassembled, cleaned with baking soda, and scrubbed using a toothbrush. To clean wall panels, a damp cloth and washing powder should suffice. Lastly, the oven door can be cleaned effectively with baking soda and a sponge.



