TikTok 'time traveler' predicts: Natural disaster will destroy part of Texas

According to Alric, in September 2023, Houston, Texas - one of the largest cities in the USA - will face a category 6 mega-hurricane that will result in its destruction.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 11, 2023 13:38
Would you listen to the warnings of a self-proclaimed time traveler? (illustrative)
Would you listen to the warnings of a self-proclaimed time traveler? (illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A TikTok user by the name of Eno Alric who claims to be a time traveler from the year 2671, has issued warnings to his tens of thousands of followers about the occurrence of severe natural disasters in the coming years.

According to the self-proclaimed time traveler, 2023 and 2024 will be particularly challenging for humanity in terms of climate change and natural disasters

According to Alric, in September 2023, Houston, Texas - one of the largest cities in the USA - will face a category 6 mega-hurricane that will result in its destruction. Additionally, during this time, a previously unknown storm type characterized by lightning and hail will supposedly emerge, causing widespread destruction in its path.

Furthermore, he predicts the occurrence of a 45-minute-long earthquake accompanied by a massive tsunami measuring two hundred meters in height. 

Despite Alric's alarming predictions, his followers did not seem to exhibit much concern. In the comments, a user by the name of James mocked the warnings by stating: "I won't believe it until I see it happen on The Simpsons."

Illustrative image of urban ruins after an earthquake.

Another commenter even dared to inquire as to whether or not Alric could share the winning numbers for the upcoming lottery instead.



