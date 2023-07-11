The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How should you keep your bananas fresh, and what's the best time of day to enjoy them?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 11, 2023 13:23
How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Everyone knows that eating fruit every day is essential for a healthy diet, and one of the tastiest and easiest fruits to enjoy is the banana.

However, bananas often seem to rot quickly, turning from green to brown when we're not paying attention. But fear not, there's an easy solution to this problem that supermarkets don't want you to know about.

Keep your bananas fresh for longer

Here's what you need to do: wash the bananas with water to remove the ripening substance on the surface, and then dry them with a paper towel. Next, wrap the banana stem in a wet paper towel to reduce the amount of ethylene it releases. This method will help keep your bananas fresh for a longer period.

It's important to remember that while you're savoring ripe and delicious bananas, you shouldn't be doing so at all hours of the day, and it's not recommended to eat them before bed.



In fact, consuming bananas close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep and even lead to vivid dreams or nightmares.

This is due to their high levels of magnesium, which relaxes the muscles and the body, often resulting in a calming effect. However, bananas also contain a significant amount of melatonin, and excessive consumption can have the opposite effect.



