Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

Everyone knows that eating fruit every day is essential for a healthy diet, and one of the tastiest and easiest fruits to enjoy is the banana.

However, bananas often seem to rot quickly, turning from green to brown when we're not paying attention. But fear not, there's an easy solution to this problem that supermarkets don't want you to know about.

Keep your bananas fresh for longer

Here's what you need to do: wash the bananas with water to remove the ripening substance on the surface, and then dry them with a paper towel. Next, wrap the banana stem in a wet paper towel to reduce the amount of ethylene it releases. This method will help keep your bananas fresh for a longer period.

It's important to remember that while you're savoring ripe and delicious bananas, you shouldn't be doing so at all hours of the day, and it's not recommended to eat them before bed.

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

In fact, consuming bananas close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep and even lead to vivid dreams or nightmares.

This is due to their high levels of magnesium, which relaxes the muscles and the body, often resulting in a calming effect. However, bananas also contain a significant amount of melatonin, and excessive consumption can have the opposite effect.