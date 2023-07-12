Legal beef: Wife files for divorce after husband's meat mishap

A woman recently sued and divorced her husband due to a shocking revelation that tore their once-happy marriage apart. The reason behind this unexpected turn of events? The husband had been giving their daughter meat, despite previously agreeing to raise her on a plant-based diet to accommodate his vegan wife's lifestyle.

According to the woman, their daughter had been consuming meat for the past year, unbeknownst to her. She was devastated upon discovering her husband's breach of their agreement, leading to the breakdown of their relationship.

On the other hand, the father claims that their daughter expressed curiosity about hamburgers, which prompted him to allow her to taste one, believing it would do no harm.

This seemingly innocent act eventually escalated to him occasionally sneaking small portions of meat from his own plate and offering them to their daughter, sometimes right under his wife's watchful eye.

