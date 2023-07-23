The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

This is how you survive if attacked by a shark

Learn how to avoid and respond to shark encounters to ensure your safety while your time at the beach.

By MAARIV
Published: JULY 23, 2023 15:04

Updated: JULY 23, 2023 15:07
Sandbar shark [Illustrative] (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/JEFF KUBINA)
Sandbar shark [Illustrative]
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/JEFF KUBINA)

There have been dozens of shark attacks in different places around the globe. Now, experts have explained what to do if you spot a shark while you're in the water.

Prof. Robert Latour, a marine science expert at the Virginia Institute, explained to CBS News what you should do to survive a shark attack. He explained, before you enter the water, scan for any unusual activity from fish. If you noticed small or medium-sized fish jumping out of the water, this may indicate a shark is nearby.

The professor said that swimming in the early morning or late at night should be avoided because most shark attacks have occurred during these hours due to the sharks mistaking their victims for other animals. Additionally, try not to carry shiny items when you are in the water. Jewelry, a shiny swimsuit, or anything else that can make the shark think you are a fish worth eating should be avoided.

Prof. Ryan Johnson, a marine biologist, told the Daily Star that it's best not to panic and start flapping in the water, which could attract the shark to us: "If you encounter a shark while you’re in the water, the worst thing you can do is act like prey. If you act like prey, they are possibly going to treat you like prey. Don’t panic, don’t thrash, don’t try to get away."

As for information on shark attacks, it appears that most of the attacks (72%) recorded in the world last year occurred in the US, 40% of which were in Florida alone, followed by Australia in second place with 16% in total, according to the British news outlet The Daily Mail. Last year, five people were killed due to a shark attack: two in Egypt, two in South Africa, and one in Hawaii.

What do you do if you run into a shark while swimming?

Remember, the chances of encountering a shark while enjoying water activities are low, but it's crucial to know how to avoid and respond to potential encounters to ensure your safety.

Experts advise knowing your environment, avoiding swimming in areas with fish remains and blood, and staying away from river mouths after heavy rains. Additionally, it's best to refrain from swimming during dawn, dusk, and night, and to seek advice from local lifeguards before venturing into unfamiliar waters.

If, by any chance, you do encounter a shark, remain calm and avoid panicking. Show the shark that you're not docile and can defend yourself. Remember to target the shark's eyes, nose, or gills if attacked, and seek immediate medical attention for any injuries. Having a weapon like a knife can also be helpful.

If the shark loses interest, swim quickly to safety while keeping any arm wounds elevated, as the wounds from shark attacks can be severe.



Related Tags
Sea
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by