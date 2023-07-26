The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Oklahoma boy discovers fish with 'human-like' teeth

Charlie Clinton, 11, was reportedly fishing in an Oklahoma City neighborhood pond when he caught a pacu, which is an invasive fish linked closely to piranhas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2023 04:13
Fish feeding on a dying D. setosum urchin in the Mediterranean Sea (photo credit: Courtesy of Tel Aviv University)
Fish feeding on a dying D. setosum urchin in the Mediterranean Sea
(photo credit: Courtesy of Tel Aviv University)

An 11-year-old boy was startled to reel in a fish with human-like teeth while fishing in an Oklahoma pond last weekend, US media reported. The catch led wildlife officials to warn about damages the species can bring to local ecosystems.

Charlie Clinton was reportedly fishing in an Oklahoma City neighborhood pond when he caught a pacu, which is an invasive fish native to South America linked closely to piranhas, the state Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a social media post.

"Non-native pacu in Oklahoma waters are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets, and releasing them when they outgrow their tank," the Department of Wildlife Conservation said. "These fish are generally harmless to humans, but the practice of dumping unwanted pets in waterways can be incredibly harmful to native wildlife."

The Clinton family quickly called wildlife services.

A frog on the edge of the pond on on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, May 16, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL MADRID/USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS) A frog on the edge of the pond on on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, May 16, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL MADRID/USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS)

They learned that pacus are invasive fish, NPR reported. Charlie had let the pacu go back into the water because he was fishing in a catch-and-release pond, according to NPR. 

Charlie told NPR that he has been trying to catch the fish again since releasing it back into the pond. 

'Vegetarian piranhas'

Pacu can grow up to 3.5 feet long and weigh 88 pounds, according to officials. Known as “vegetarian piranhas,” pacus are omnivores with strong jaws that destroy plant seeds, The Oklahoman reported. They can make good pets in home aquariums, according to the newspaper. 

Pacu have been spotted in 43 states, according to the United States Geological Survey. Most recently, one was reported seen in a Tennessee pond in 2020.



